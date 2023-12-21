Pounce Into the Spotlight: See Your Pet on the COVER of Modern Cat or Modern Dog

"We are so excited about this year's AFP Competition and all the extras we have planned, but I'm especially delighted that our 2024 America's Favorite Pets will get to strut their stuff on the cover of Modern Cat and Modern Dog magazines," said Colossal CEO Mary Hagen. Post this

While there can only be one champion named Top Dog and Top Cat, all the competitors will assuredly take joy in this year's star-studded guest appearances, which are sure to get some tails wagging. Emmy-winning actor Eric Stonestreet, renowned for his iconic portrayal of Cam on "Modern Family" and the animated voice behind Max in "The Secret Life of Pets", and his beloved canine companion Roscoe will be offering a sneak peek into the celebrity dog lifestyle and, of course, a glimpse into Stonstreet's own world.

The whisker-twitching excitement doesn't stop there. Enter the feline phenomenon, Nala Cat, an internet sensation and beloved celebrity in her own right. With millions captivated by her adorable antics and irresistible charm, Nala Cat's human will share invaluable insights during the competition about turning one's cherished companion into a star.

Beyond the pursuit of furball fame, pet owners are also contributing to an important cause. Colossal is proud to continue supporting the Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and champion its mission to help cats, dogs, and wild animals thrive in happy, healthy homes or natural habitats. In the 2023 competition, Colossal raised over $3.2 million to benefit PAWS and help unite families with cats and dogs, nurture wildlife in need, and foster positive change for countless creatures.

AFP is sponsored by four incredible brands:

Crown & Paw is a custom pet goods brand dedicated to helping owners immortalize their cherished companions through uniquely themed pet portraits.

Furbaby Socks™ is a New York -based company specializing in crafting playful custom face socks.

-based company specializing in crafting playful custom face socks. KONG, renowned for innovative and durable products, is committed to providing top-quality toys and treats for the nation's most beloved animals.

Love, Nala makes cat food, treats, and supplements that come filled with wholesome, healthy, nutritious ingredients.

America's Favorite Pet isn't just about cuddly companions; it is a celebration of the bond between humans and animals and a commitment to a meaningful cause. For more information and to register your furball, please visit their registration page here.

ABOUT COLOSSAL

Colossal is the global leader in online competitions, with one of the most effective fundraising platforms available for charities. America's Favorite Pet serves as a fundraising campaign for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which will grant donations to PAWS (Progressive Animal Welfare Society) at the completion of the competition. Click here to learn more about the donation process, and visit colossal.org for more information on everything Colossal.

