PourMyBeer Honors GoTab as the 2023 POS Partner of the Year

Key Features of GoTab's Integration with PourMyBeer

With GoTab's innovative solutions, owners streamline their operations with just a single terminal, ensuring faster check-in and check-out processes that eliminate lines and expedite staff activities. Furthermore, GoTab simplifies the payment process by consolidating all food and drink transactions onto a single tab, eliminating the need for guests to close out twice.

GoTab offers the convenience of automatic product synchronization, seamlessly integrating with Untappd to ensure that new products are added to the system just once, reducing redundancy and improving efficiency. Notably, some of our most prominent clients have adopted both GoTab and PourMyBeer systems, and we want to extend our appreciation to valued partners such as Golden Mill, Malcolm Yards, and On Par Entertainment for their continued support and success.

"GoTab has been an invaluable partner in our mission to provide frictionless access to all beverages," said Josh Goodman, CEO of PourMyBeer. "Responsiveness and dependability rank high on my list of qualities a great partner should have. GoTab checks both of those boxes as well as providing our customers with tools and features that make them an invaluable partner and Point of Sale."

GoTab's commitment to listening to the market and providing its customers with what they need has been instrumental in facilitating a smooth operation for venues using PourMyBeer's technology. The partnership has led to significant improvements in customer service, operational efficiency, and overall profitability for shared clients.

"We are thrilled to receive this honor from PourMyBeer," stated Tim McLaughlin, CEO of GoTab. "Our collaboration is a testament to what can be achieved when technology companies come together to improve the hospitality industry."

PourMyBeer and GoTab's partnership has set a new standard in the industry, delivering a seamless and interactive customer experience. Looking ahead, both companies are committed to continuing their joint efforts in driving innovation and excellence in the sector.

About PourMyBeer:

Established in 2013, PourMyBeer is the global leader in self-pour beverage technology, transforming how beverages are served in restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, and more. Customers are empowered to pour their own beverages, resulting in an interactive and efficient experience. With operators spanning 43 U.S. states and 29 countries, the company has captivated over 10 million customers and more than 12,000 connected taps in service worldwide. Having processed over 403 million ounces, PourMyBeer proves its widespread appeal and the successful global adoption of its technology. PourMyBeer drives significant revenue growth for businesses, evidenced by processing over $60,000,000 in revenues. It addresses key industry challenges by reducing waste and improving operational efficiency, marking a significant step forward in the hospitality sector. To explore more about PourMyBeer and its game-changing solutions, visit www.pourmybeer.com.

About GoTab:

GoTab, Inc. is more than a Point-of-Sale (POS) for hospitality businesses. The platform helps restaurants, breweries, food halls, hotels, and other venues improve the guest experience and address substantial inefficiencies that continue to plague the hospitality and retail industry. Featuring a sophisticated POS that can optionally integrate with other popular POS and property management systems (PMS), GoTab also includes a robust bar and kitchen display system (KDS) with integrated two-way messaging to optimize operations and delivery. GoTab's platform empowers every guest and staff member to make the most sensible, convenient choices for their scenario while maintaining appropriate controls. Through its suite of flexible tools, GoTab creates measurable benefits for its operators, driving increased spend while reducing costs and contributing to the bottom line. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $500M in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually with operations across 39 U.S. states, Canada and growing. For more information, request a demo or learn more at https://gotab.com/.

