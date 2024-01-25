PourMyBeer Releases 2023 Impact Report Highlighting Self-Pour Market Dominance, With 66.7% Growth Year-Over-Year

"I'm a believer that greatness comes through focused repetition. We helped open up 155 self-pour locations in 2023. Seeing them realize the efficiencies and increased profits that come with self-pour is what it's all about. The Impact Report sums that up in an all-encompassing analysis." Post this

Market Expansion: 66.7% venue growth in 2023 reflects PourMyBeer's entrance into new markets and increasing popularity in self-pour beverage technology.

Customer Engagement: Over 10 million consumers worldwide have poured over 403 million ounces of beverages through PourMyBeer systems.

Sustainability: The company's self-pour technology helped offset 25.7k metric tons of CO2 emissions by eliminating the use of aluminum cans and glass bottles.

metric tons of CO2 emissions by eliminating the use of aluminum cans and glass bottles. Revenue Growth: Operators using PourMyBeer technology generated over $59.7 million in revenue in 2023, demonstrating the profitability of the self-pour model.

PourMyBeer's CEO and Founder, Josh Goodman, stated, "I'm a believer that greatness comes through focused repetition. We helped open up 155 self-pour locations in 2023. Seeing them realize the efficiencies and increased profits that come with self-pour is what it's all about. The Impact Report sums that up in an all-encompassing analysis."

Aside from demonstrating the potential of PourMyBeer's solutions, the 2023 Impact Report reveals the transformative stories of venue operators and consumers alike, who have been at the heart of this journey.

"The guest experience is what we really love. The Pour Wall at The Market at Malcolm Yards provides our guests with a unique experience that can't be found elsewhere. It's fun and interactive and has helped make our events stand out from the rest. The Pour Wall adds an energy to The Market at Malcolm Yards, and our guests love it!" says Patty Wall, owner/operator of the Market at Malcolm Yards in Minneapolis, MN.

PourMyBeer's 2023 Impact Report is available for download, providing in-depth insights into self-pour technology's impact on the beverage industry. Operators, investors, and enthusiasts are invited to explore the full report and learn more about the future of self-pour technology.

For more information, download PourMyBeer's 2023 Impact Report.

About PourMyBeer:

PourMyBeer is a renowned global leader in the self-pour beverage technology industry. They offer innovative solutions tailored for restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues. By implementing PourMyBeer's cutting-edge self-serve system, customers are empowered to pour their own beverages, resulting in an interactive and efficient experience. This revolutionary technology not only enhances customer satisfaction but also helps businesses boost revenue, minimize waste, and optimize operational efficiency. PourMyBeer has over 12,600 taps in service worldwide.

Media Contact

Haley Yatzus, PourMyBeer, 1 (312) 416-9989, [email protected], https://pourmybeer.com/

SOURCE PourMyBeer