Powder Prints Brings the Latest Environmentally Friendly Industrial Printing Technology to the US

Powder Prints' electrophotographic CMYK+W system prints designs on a carrier material using a long transfer medium with a maximum width of 500 mm with pin-sharp precision. The process offers incomparable chemical and mechanical resistance and an abundance of colors. Once the design is printed, it is transferred to the material of choice via heat and pressure. In the final stage of printing, the tattoo-transferred image is cured on the object using either convection, infrared (IR), or even near-infrared (NIR) systems. The resulting design is scratch-resistant and highly detailed, giving products featuring designs created via Powder Prints' method a market advantage over traditional print methods.

In addition to high-resolution, superior print quality, the Powder Prints process is environmentally friendly, meaning companies never have to choose between quality and earth-friendly practices. The innovative printer and its processes generate minimal CO2 and are solvent-free, making it more sustainable than other industrial print processes.

"We are thrilled to introduce US manufacturers to the future of industrial printing with our groundbreaking thermotransfer printing solution," said Shivie Dhillon, founder of Powder Prints. "A number of companies across Europe have been utilizing this process with great success. At Powder Prints, we wanted to introduce this innovative process to the US market, giving our partners access to a high-quality print process that is unparalleled in detail while also being sustainable, making it a smart choice for companies who are committed to never compromising their environmental ethics for quality products."

