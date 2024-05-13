Powder Prints Reveals Cradle-to-Grave Sustainable Printing Technology for Packaging Industry

Powder Prints Introduces Complete Environmentally Sustainable Printing Technology that Maintains Recyclability without Sacrificing Quality.

SUN VALLEY, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Powder Prints, a leader in innovative printing solutions, announces the introduction of its new printing technology that encompasses a full lifecycle approach to environmental responsibility in product packaging. This technology not only retains the recyclability of materials but also eliminates the environmental detriments typically associated with traditional printing methods.

Traditional packaging prints often hinder recycling processes due to the use of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and decorations that require additional, often non-recyclable, protective layers. Powder Prints has successfully developed a method that excludes VOCs and ensures the final product remains entirely recyclable, supporting the packaging from creation to reuse.

The technology boasts high-resolution printing capabilities up to 1200 DPI in full CMYK color, matching industry standards for aesthetics while pioneering in sustainability. This advancement comes at a time when most conventional printing technologies are scrutinized for their environmental impact, primarily due to their production of non-recyclable waste and the use of harmful production methods.

"Rather than just reducing the negative environmental impacts of packaging, our technology completely redefines what it means to be sustainable in the industry," explained a spokesperson for Powder Prints. "From the onset of production to the point of recycling, we ensure that every stage is environmentally responsible, effectively supporting our clients' ESG goals without compromising on quality or design."

Powder Prints' solution is ideal for businesses seeking to significantly diminish their ecological footprint while enhancing their product appeal to eco-conscious consumers. The flexibility of the digital printing process allows for unique customizations, from small runs to large-scale projects, making it suitable for brands aiming to personalize or serialize their packaging.

As the packaging industry continues to face pressure to adopt sustainable practices, Powder Prints leads with a solution that fully integrates environmental consideration into every step of its product lifecycle.

For more information on Powder Prints and their sustainable printing technology, please visit their website https://www.powderprints.com/.

Media Contact

Shivie Dhillon, Powder Prints, 818-262-8506, [email protected], https://www.powderprints.com/

SOURCE Powder Prints