Power Financial Credit Union and the Jason Taylor Foundation Use Spoken Word Poetry to Boost Awareness of Financial Literacy Among South Florida Youth

"As we celebrate 75 years of service, we are committed to finding bold, unique ways to reach the next generation before they face the financial pitfalls that so many encounter." Post this

To help close this gap, poets from the Foundation's bluapple Poetry Network have crafted an original spoken word piece on financial empowerment. By moving beyond traditional approaches, the collaboration seeks to spark a meaningful dialogue about financial wellness, framing money management not as a chore, but as a vital tool for personal freedom and community stability.

"As we celebrate 75 years of service, we are committed to finding bold, unique ways to reach the next generation before they face the financial pitfalls that so many encounter," said Allan Prindle, President and CEO, at Power Financial Credit Union. "Financial literacy is a critical life skill, yet too often it's learned only after costly mistakes are made. By partnering with the Jason Taylor Foundation and these incredibly talented poets, we're making complex financial concepts more relatable, accessible, and memorable."

"The three poets who developed this piece are emerging professionals who have recently entered the work force and are now navigating the opportunities and challenges of money management themselves," said Seth Levit, Executive Director of the Jason Taylor Foundation. "Christopher, Christian, and Juliette's first-hand experience of monetizing their artistic talents by teaching others has positioned them to authentically deliver a message that will resonate with young people. With April uniquely recognizing both Financial Literacy Month and National Poetry Month, it created the perfect moment to partner with our friends at Power Financial Credit Union on a campaign designed to inspire, educate, and empower youth across South Florida."

To view the featured performance and see the impact of spoken word in action, visit: https://youtu.be/n4R1459UDNA. For expert tips and interactive tools designed to simplify financial literacy, explore PFCU's Knowledge Center at www.powerfi.org/Knowledge.

About Power Financial Credit Union

Serving the South Florida community since 1951, Power Financial Credit Union (PFCU) is committed to guiding its members to better financial lives today and for generations to come. PFCU helps members achieve financial freedom by combining free financial education resources with a superior experience, and personalized banking solutions, many with great rates, low to no fees and exclusive discounts. PFCU's personal and business banking solutions including mortgages, home equity lines, checking, savings, youth accounts, CDs, money markets, IRAs, credit cards, auto loans, personal loans, business accounts, business loans, merchant services, payroll services, investments, and more. Notably, PFCU was the first credit union in South Florida to eliminate overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees.

About the Jason Taylor Foundation

In July 2004, Miami Dolphins legendary Defensive End, Jason Taylor, established the Jason Taylor Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) organization. The Foundation's mission is to support and create programs that facilitate the personal growth and empowerment of South Florida's children in need by focusing on improved health care, education and quality of life.

Since opening its doors, the Jason Taylor Foundation has impacted tens of thousands of children through innovative programming including The Jason Taylor Reading Room, Cool Gear for the School Year, the Jason Taylor Children's Learning Center, Jason Taylor Scholars and the Omari Hardwick bluapple Poetry Network, among others. For more information on the Jason Taylor Foundation, please visit https://jasontaylorfoundation.com or follow on X and Instagram at @JTFoundation99.

Media Contact

Vinnie Fiordelisi, Power Financial Credit Union, 1 954-538-6245, [email protected], www.powerfi.org

SOURCE Power Financial Credit Union