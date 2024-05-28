Power Financial Credit Union Celebrates Grand Opening of Relocated Delray Beach Branch

"Our redesigned branch is more than just a place to conduct financial transactions; it's a community hub where we can connect with our members and support their financial dreams." Post this

"We are excited to unveil our new Delray Beach branch, which represents the future of banking at PFCU," said Allan Prindle, CEO of Power Financial Credit Union. "Our goal is to create a welcoming environment where members can enjoy both the latest technology and the exceptional service they expect from us. This redesign underscores our dedication to innovation and member satisfaction."

Prindle added, "Our redesigned branch is more than just a place to conduct financial transactions; it's a community hub where we can connect with our members and support their financial dreams. We look forward to continuing to serve the Delray Beach community and invite everyone to experience the new Power Financial Credit Union."

The grand opening event, held on May 22, 2024, was a festive occasion open to the entire community. Attendees enjoyed refreshments, free giveaways, and the opportunity to enter to win an autographed football jersey from Hall of Famer and PFCU brand ambassador, Jason Taylor. In addition, individuals who joined Power Financial Credit Union at the new Delray Beach branch were automatically entered into a raffle to win $500 in cash.

About Power Financial Credit Union

Serving the South Florida community since 1951, Power Financial Credit Union (PFCU) is committed to helping guide its members to better financial lives today and for generations to come. PFCU helps members achieve financial freedom by combining free financial education resources with a superior experience, and personalized banking solutions, many with great rates, low to no fees and exclusive discounts. PFCU's customized personal and business banking solutions including mortgages, home equity loans, checking, savings, youth accounts, CDs, money markets, IRAs, credit cards, auto loans, personal loans, business accounts, business loans, merchant services, payroll services, investments, and more. Notably, PFCU was the first credit union in South Florida to eliminate overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees. To learn more, please visit www.PowerFi.org.

Media Contact

Vinnie Fiordelisi, Power Financial Credit Union, 1 954-538-6245, [email protected], https://www.powerfi.org

SOURCE Power Financial Credit Union