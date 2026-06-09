Power Financial Credit Union Celebrates Recognition as a Top Workplace by the Sun Sentinel and a Winner of the South Florida Business Journal's Business Leadership Award

"I am proud to share this recognition with our employees, whose commitment to service drives everything we do, and with our members, whose trust inspires us to continually improve." Post this

The Power of Family

The Sun Sentinel Top Workplace designation is based entirely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey. The anonymous survey measures vital aspects of workplace culture, including organizational alignment, execution, leadership connection, and employee engagement.

"Being recognized as a Top Workplace by our own employees is especially meaningful," said Allan Prindle, President and CEO of Power Financial Credit Union. "This honor is a reflection of the culture our team has built together. We often say that when you join PFCU, you become part of our family, and it is our employees who bring that philosophy to life every day through the care they provide to one another and to our members."

PFCU was also recognized as a Top Workplace in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2024.

Leadership Through Service

The South Florida Business Journal (SFBJ) named Power Financial Credit Union an honoree for its 2026 Business Leadership Awards. This program recognizes outstanding companies and their leadership teams who demonstrate exceptional financial performance, innovative growth strategies, and a profound commitment to community involvement.

"While this award recognizes the senior leadership, it is really a reflection of the collective efforts of our entire organization," Prindle said. "I am proud to share this recognition with our employees, whose commitment to service drives everything we do, and with our members, whose trust inspires us to continually improve. As we celebrate our 75th anniversary, we remain focused on helping individuals, families, and businesses build stronger financial futures."

These recognitions reflect the culture, service, and commitment that define Power Financial Credit Union. We invite individuals, families, businesses, and prospective employees to discover the difference for themselves by becoming a member or exploring career opportunities with our award-winning team. To learn more, visit: www.PowerFi.org.

About Power Financial Credit Union

Serving the South Florida community since 1951, Power Financial Credit Union (PFCU) is committed to guiding its members to better financial lives today and for generations to come. PFCU helps members achieve financial freedom by combining free financial education resources with a superior experience, and personalized banking solutions, many with great rates, low to no fees and exclusive discounts. PFCU's personal and business banking solutions including mortgages, home equity lines, checking, savings, youth accounts, CDs, money markets, IRAs, credit cards, auto loans, personal loans, business accounts, business loans, merchant services, payroll services, investments, and more. Notably, PFCU was the first credit union in South Florida to eliminate overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees for personal accounts.

Media Contact

Vinnie Fiordelisi, Power Financial Credit Union, 1 954-538-6245, [email protected], www.powerfi.org

SOURCE Power Financial Credit Union