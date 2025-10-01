Power Financial Credit Union Donates $10,000 to the Jason Taylor Foundation to Empower South Florida's Youth

"This donation represents our commitment to fostering a brighter future for South Florida's youth, and we're honored to support the exceptional work Jason, and his foundation are doing." Post this

"We are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with the Jason Taylor Foundation," said Allan Prindle, President and CEO of Power Financial Credit Union. "Their dedication to improving the lives of children in our community through education, health, and quality of life initiatives is inspiring. This donation represents our commitment to fostering a brighter future for South Florida's youth, and we're honored to support the exceptional work Jason, and his foundation are doing."

"Power Financial Credit Union's continued support is invaluable to our mission," said Seth Levit, Executive Director of the Jason Taylor Foundation. "Their generosity directly fuels our ability to provide critical resources and programming that uplift and empower the children of South Florida. This recurring commitment speaks volumes about their dedication to community impact, and we are deeply grateful for their partnership."

Founded in 2004 by Pro Football Hall of Famer and Miami Dolphins legend Jason Taylor, the Jason Taylor Foundation has been a beacon of hope for South Florida's youth. From academic support to arts enrichment and health programs, the Foundation has contributed more than $11 million to initiatives that help children thrive both in and out of the classroom.

This latest donation from Power Financial Credit Union will help expand these impactful programs, ensuring that even more children in South Florida have access to opportunities that inspire growth, confidence, and success.

About Power Financial Credit Union

Serving the South Florida community since 1951, Power Financial Credit Union (PFCU) is committed to guiding its members to better financial lives today and for generations to come. PFCU helps members achieve financial freedom by combining free financial education resources with a superior experience, and personalized banking solutions, many with great rates, low to no fees and exclusive discounts. PFCU's personal and business banking solutions including mortgages, home equity loans, checking, savings, youth accounts, CDs, money markets, IRAs, credit cards, auto loans, personal loans, business accounts, business loans, merchant services, payroll services, investments, and more. Notably, PFCU was the first credit union in South Florida to eliminate overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees.

About the Jason Taylor Foundation

In July 2004, Miami Dolphins legendary Defensive End, Jason Taylor, established the Jason Taylor Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) organization. The Foundation's mission is to support and create programs that facilitate the personal growth and empowerment of South Florida's children in need by focusing on improved health care, education and quality of life.

Since opening its doors, the Jason Taylor Foundation has impacted tens of thousands of children through innovative programming including The Jason Taylor Reading Room, Cool Gear for the School Year, the Jason Taylor Children's Learning Center, Jason Taylor Scholars and the Omari Hardwick bluapple Poetry Network, among others. For more information on the Jason Taylor Foundation, please visit https://jasontaylorfoundation.com or follow on X and Instagram at @JTFoundation99.

Media Contact

