Power Financial Credit Union Launches Program to Make Homeownership More Accessible and Affordable for First-Time Buyers

"First-time home buyers are facing unprecedented challenges in today's housing market, particularly here in South Florida, where affordability has become a serious issue," said Allan Prindle, President and CEO of Power Financial Credit Union. "As a credit union, we are rooted in the belief that we exist to serve our members and improve their financial well-being. If we're truly going to live up to those values, it's our responsibility to take action because no one else is going to step up for them. That's the role credit unions play in our communities—offering financial solutions that make a meaningful difference in people's lives."

Prindle added, "We believe that by removing traditional barriers like down payments and PMI, we can empower more families to achieve their dream of homeownership."

Key Features of the Power Financial Credit Union First-Time Home Buyer Program:

No Down Payment: First-time homebuyers can purchase their home without the need for a down payment, easing the upfront financial burden.

No Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI): Unlike most low down payment programs that require PMI, our program eliminates this additional monthly cost, further reducing homeownership expenses.

Competitive Rates & Flexible Terms: Enjoy competitive interest rates and customizable loan terms tailored to meet the needs of first-time buyers.

Financial Education Support: As part of our commitment to financial literacy, buyers will have access to homeownership resources and personalized guidance throughout the process.

Power Financial Credit Union is committed to supporting our members at every step of their financial journey. We understand that homeownership is not just about buying a house—it's about building stability and creating a better life for individuals and their families, both now and for future generations.

To learn more about our First-Time Homebuyer Program, visit our website or call us at 800-548-5465.

About Power Financial Credit Union

Serving the South Florida community since 1951, Power Financial Credit Union (PFCU) is committed to helping guide its members to better financial lives today and for generations to come. PFCU helps members achieve financial freedom by combining free financial education resources with a superior experience, and personalized banking solutions, many with great rates, low to no fees and exclusive discounts. PFCU's customized personal and business banking solutions including mortgages, home equity loans, checking, savings, youth accounts, CDs, money markets, IRAs, credit cards, auto loans, personal loans, business accounts, business loans, merchant services, payroll services, investments, and more. Notably, PFCU was the first credit union in South Florida to eliminate overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees. To learn more, please visit www.PowerFi.org.

Media Contact

Vinnie Fiordelisi, Power Financial Credit Union, 1 954-538-6245, [email protected], https://www.powerfi.org/

