Power Financial Credit Union Named a 2024 Top Workplace in South Florida

"We believe that by investing in our employees and fostering a positive work environment, we can deliver exceptional service to our members. This recognition is a reflection of our team's collective efforts and their passion for helping empower our members to achieve their financial goals."

At the heart of Power Financial Credit Union's success is its diverse and dedicated team. Our employees come from a wide array of backgrounds, bringing together a rich tapestry of experiences and perspectives. This diversity fuels innovation and creativity, enabling us to serve our members with unparalleled dedication and insight.

"Being named a Top Workplace for the fifth time is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication," said Claire Bergquist, EVP and Chief Talent & Knowledge Officer at Power Financial Credit Union. "We believe that by investing in our employees and fostering a positive work environment, we can deliver exceptional service to our members. This recognition is a reflection of our team's collective efforts and their passion for helping empower our members to achieve their financial goals."

Serving the South Florida community since 1951, Power Financial Credit Union (PFCU) is committed to helping guide its members to better financial lives today and for generations to come. PFCU helps members achieve financial freedom by combining free financial education resources with a superior experience, and personalized banking solutions, many with great rates, low to no fees and exclusive discounts. PFCU's customized personal and business banking solutions including mortgages, home equity loans, checking, savings, youth accounts, CDs, money markets, IRAs, credit cards, auto loans, personal loans, business accounts, business loans, merchant services, payroll services, investments, and more. Notably, PFCU was the first credit union in South Florida to eliminate overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees. To learn more, please visit www.PowerFi.org.

