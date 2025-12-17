Power Financial Credit Union Named Best Credit Union in Miami-Dade for Third Straight Year

"As we look ahead to our 75th anniversary, this recognition inspires us to continue delivering compassionate guidance and personalized banking solutions that help our members build better financial lives for years to come." Post this

"Being voted the best credit union for a third straight year is a profound honor that validates the strong, lasting relationships we have built with our members," said Allan Prindle, President and CEO of Power Financial Credit Union. "Since 1951, families across South Florida have counted on us as their trusted financial partner. As we look ahead to our 75th anniversary, this recognition inspires us to continue delivering compassionate guidance and personalized banking solutions that help our members build better financial lives for years to come."

Power Financial Credit Union invites everyone who lives, works, or goes to school in South Florida to discover the member-first approach that earned this recognition. To learn more about PFCU's award-winning products and services, please visit www.PowerFi.org.

About Power Financial Credit Union

Serving the South Florida community since 1951, Power Financial Credit Union (PFCU) is committed to guiding its members to better financial lives today and for generations to come. PFCU helps members achieve financial freedom by combining free financial education resources with a superior experience, and personalized banking solutions, many with great rates, low to no fees and exclusive discounts. PFCU's personal and business banking solutions including mortgages, home equity loans, checking, savings, youth accounts, CDs, money markets, IRAs, credit cards, auto loans, personal loans, business accounts, business loans, merchant services, payroll services, investments, and more. Notably, PFCU was the first credit union in South Florida to eliminate overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees.

