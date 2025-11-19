Power Financial Credit Union Named the Official Credit Union of the 2025 GEICO APP Tour Championships

"Pickleball is more than just a sport; it is a movement that unites people of every generation, which aligns perfectly with Power Financial Credit Union's mission to serve our member and their families." Post this

"Pickleball is more than just a sport; it is a movement that unites people of every generation, which aligns perfectly with Power Financial Credit Union's mission to serve our member and their families," said Allan Prindle, President and CEO of Power Financial Credit Union. "This partnership is a unique opportunity for us to join in the excitement, give back to our community, and share how we can help people build stronger financial futures."

"We are honored to partner with Power Financial Credit Union for our season finale at The Fort this December, the culmination of a historic year for the APP," said RJ Martino, Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships for the APP in South Florida. "We are both proud to call South Florida our home and are united in our goal of helping improve our communities and making the GEICO APP Tour Championships memorable for everyone."

The GEICO APP Tour Championships will bring together the world's best professional and amateur pickleball players for the APP Tour season finale from December 10–14, 2025, at The Fort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Fort, the home of the APP, is a state-of-the-art facility which features 43 pickleball courts and the world's first

dedicated pickleball stadium.

As part of the partnership, PFCU will be the presenting sponsor of the APP CEO Challenge, taking place on Tuesday, December 9th. This is a one-of-a-kind pro-am event where South Florida business leaders team up with professional pickleball players to compete for charity on the sport's biggest stage. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Jason Taylor Foundation.

Founded in 2004 by Pro Football Hall of Famer and Miami Dolphins legend Jason Taylor, the Jason Taylor Foundation has been a beacon of hope for South Florida's youth. From academic support to arts enrichment and health programs, the Foundation has contributed more than $11 million to initiatives that help children thrive both in and out of the classroom.

About Power Financial Credit Union

Serving the South Florida community since 1951, Power Financial Credit Union (PFCU) is committed to guiding its members to better financial lives today and for generations to come. PFCU helps members achieve financial freedom by combining free financial education resources with a superior experience, and personalized banking solutions, many with great rates, low to no fees and exclusive discounts. PFCU's personal and business banking solutions including mortgages, home equity loans, checking, savings, youth accounts, CDs, money markets, IRAs, credit cards, auto loans, personal loans, business accounts, business loans, merchant services, payroll services, investments, and more. Notably, PFCU was the first credit union in South Florida to eliminate overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees.

About the Association of Pickleball Players

The Association of Pickleball Players (APP) provides opportunities for pickleball players of all ages and skill levels—professionals, amateurs and recreational—to compete in world-class pickleball events for the opportunity to win prize money and be featured on nationally televised broadcasts on CBS Sports and ESPN. Since its launch in 2019, the APP has operated the first and only pro and amateur pickleball tour fully and officially sanctioned by USA Pickleball. The APP opened its official headquarters and player development center in January 2025 at The Fort in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., while its corporate offices continue to be located in Chicago. The APP Tour's 2025 schedule will feature the most robust pickleball showcase across pro and amateur competitions accompanied by youth development programs, grassroots charity initiatives and international partnerships to continue to grow the game. Schedules, recent news and additional information about the APP are available at theapp.global and on Instagram, X, Threads, TikTok, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Vinnie Fiordelisi, Power Financial Credit Union, 1 954-538-6245, [email protected], www.powerfi.org

SOURCE Power Financial Credit Union