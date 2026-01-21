Power Financial Credit Union Named to Newsweek's America's Best Regional Banks & Credit Unions 2026

"Being named one of America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions is a powerful validation of the trust our members place in us and the work our team does every day to deliver accessible, member-first banking." Post this

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Newsweek alongside leading financial institutions from across the country," said Allan Prindle, President and CEO of Power Financial Credit Union. "Being named one of America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions is a powerful validation of the trust our members place in us and the work our team does every day to deliver accessible, member-first banking. This recognition reinforces our mission to provide personalized financial solutions that empower our members to achieve their goals, whether that's buying a first home, growing a business, or planning for retirement."

"More than financial service providers, credit unions are community partners, showing up in neighborhoods, participating in local initiatives and helping strengthen the connections that bind their members together," said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief, Newsweek. "We hope this list helps you find the most trusted financial institutions in your area—whether you're planning your next business venture or taking your next step toward financial security."

Power Financial Credit Union invites everyone who lives, works, or goes to school in South Florida to discover the member-first approach that earned this national recognition. To learn more about PFCU's award-winning products and services, please visit www.PowerFi.org.

Serving the South Florida community since 1951, Power Financial Credit Union (PFCU) is committed to guiding its members to better financial lives today and for generations to come. PFCU helps members achieve financial freedom by combining free financial education resources with a superior experience, and personalized banking solutions, many with great rates, low to no fees and exclusive discounts. PFCU's personal and business banking solutions including mortgages, home equity loans, checking, savings, youth accounts, CDs, money markets, IRAs, credit cards, auto loans, personal loans, business accounts, business loans, merchant services, payroll services, investments, and more. Notably, PFCU was the first credit union in South Florida to eliminate overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees.

