Power Financial Credit Union Partners with Greenlight to Help Parents Raise Financially Smart Kids and Teens

"By investing in cutting-edge fintech partnerships like this, we are not only transforming our members' banking journeys but also sowing the seeds of financial education for the next generation." Post this

Greenlight offers a debit card and app that teaches kids and teens how to earn, save and spend wisely – all with parental supervision. Using the Greenlight app, parents can send money instantly, automate an allowance, manage chores, set flexible spending controls, get real-time notifications of all transactions, and more. Kids get invaluable money management experience, along with access to Greenlight Level Up™, an in-app financial literacy game with an industry-leading curriculum, educational challenges, and rewards.

PFCU members can receive a Greenlight subscription for free* when they register online at greenlight.com/powerfcu and add their PFCU account as a funding source. Parents can add up to five kids, each with their own debit card.

About Power Financial Credit Union

Serving the South Florida community since 1951, Power Financial Credit Union is committed to helping guide its members to better financial lives today and for generations to come. Power Financial Credit Union helps members achieve financial freedom by combining free financial education resources with a superior experience, and personalized banking solutions, many with great rates, low to no fees and exclusive discounts. Power Financial Credit Union's customized personal and business banking solutions including mortgages, home equity loans, checking, savings, youth accounts, CDs, money markets, IRAs, credit cards, auto loans, personal loans, business accounts, business loans, merchant services, payroll services, investments, and more. Power Financial Credit Union was the first credit union in South Florida to eliminate overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees. To learn more, please visit www.PowerFi.org.

*Power Financial Credit Union customers are eligible for the Greenlight SELECT plan at no cost when they connect their Power Financial Credit Union account as the Greenlight funding source for the entirety of the promotion. Upgrades will result in additional fees. Plans start at $4.99/mo. Upon termination of promotion, customers will be responsible for associated monthly fees. See terms for details. Offer subject to change.

Media Contact

Vinnie Fiordelisi, Power Financial Credit Union, 1 954-538-6245, [email protected], https://www.powerfi.org

SOURCE Power Financial Credit Union