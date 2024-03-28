Power Financial Credit Union Ranked Top Performing Credit Union in Florida by S&P Global Market Intelligence

"We are thrilled to be ranked as the top-performing credit union in Florida and 28th nationally by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our members' financial well-being and the tireless dedication of our exceptional team." Post this

S&P Global Market Intelligence evaluated 1,801 credit unions for its 2023 Best Performing US Credit Unions list. Rankings are based on various performance metrics, including growth, asset quality, profitability, and efficiency. Power Financial Credit Union's exceptional performance in these key areas underscores its commitment to delivering value to its members while maintaining strong financial health.

As Power Financial Credit Union continues to grow and evolve, it remains steadfast in its mission to empower its members to achieve their financial goals and dreams. Through personalized service, innovative solutions, and a community-focused approach, Power Financial Credit Union is poised to continue its upward trajectory and make a meaningful difference in the financial lives of its members.

About Power Financial Credit Union

Serving the South Florida community since 1951, Power Financial Credit Union is committed to helping guide its members to better financial lives today and for generations to come. Power Financial Credit Union helps members achieve financial freedom by combining free financial education resources with a superior experience, and personalized banking solutions, many with great rates, low to no fees and exclusive discounts. Power Financial Credit Union's customized personal and business banking solutions including mortgages, home equity loans, checking, savings, youth accounts, CDs, money markets, IRAs, credit cards, auto loans, personal loans, business accounts, business loans, merchant services, payroll services, investments, and more. Power Financial Credit Union was the first credit union in South Florida to eliminate overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees. To learn more, please visit www.PowerFi.org.

