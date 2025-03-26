Power Financial Credit Union Recognized Among Top Performing Credit Unions by S&P Global Market Intelligence

Ranked 43rd nationally, Power Financial Credit Union continues to lead in financial strength, innovation and member value.
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Power Financial Credit Union (PFCU) has once again been named one of the top performing credit unions in the nation, earning the 43rd spot in S&P Global Market Intelligence's prestigious 2024 rankings of Best Performing U.S. Credit Unions.
"Being recognized again as one of the top credit unions in the nation reaffirms our commitment to putting our members first in everything we do," said Allan Prindle, President and CEO of Power Financial Credit Union. "We focus on long-term financial strength, cutting-edge technology, and superior member service—ensuring our members have access to smarter banking solutions with fewer fees and more value. Whether you're saving for a home, growing your business, or just looking for a better banking experience, PFCU is here to help you achieve your financial goals."
S&P Global Market Intelligence evaluated 1,798 credit unions for its 2024 rankings, assessing institutions based on returns, growth, and funding, with a strong emphasis on strength and risk profile of balance sheets. PFCU's consistent performance across these key financial metrics highlights its commitment to innovation, prudent financial management, and providing members with industry-leading products and services.
As PFCU continues to grow, it remains at the forefront of digital banking advancements while maintaining its personal, member-first approach. With a focus on financial wellness and a drive to remove barriers to financial success, PFCU is shaping the future of banking in South Florida.
About Power Financial Credit Union
Serving the South Florida community since 1951, Power Financial Credit Union (PFCU) is committed to guiding its members to better financial lives today and for generations to come. PFCU helps members achieve financial freedom by combining free financial education resources with a superior experience, and personalized banking solutions, many with great rates, low to no fees and exclusive discounts. PFCU's customized personal and business banking solutions including mortgages, home equity loans, checking, savings, youth accounts, CDs, money markets, IRAs, credit cards, auto loans, personal loans, business accounts, business loans, merchant services, payroll services, investments, and more. Notably, PFCU was the first credit union in South Florida to eliminate overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees.
Media Contact
Vinnie Fiordelisi, Power Financial Credit Union, 1 954-538-6245, [email protected], www.powerfi.org
SOURCE Power Financial Credit Union
Share this article