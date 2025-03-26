Power Financial Credit Union Recognized Among Top Performing Credit Unions by S&P Global Market Intelligence

"We focus on long-term financial strength, cutting-edge technology, and superior member service—ensuring our members have access to smarter banking solutions with fewer fees and more value." Post this

S&P Global Market Intelligence evaluated 1,798 credit unions for its 2024 rankings, assessing institutions based on returns, growth, and funding, with a strong emphasis on strength and risk profile of balance sheets. PFCU's consistent performance across these key financial metrics highlights its commitment to innovation, prudent financial management, and providing members with industry-leading products and services.

As PFCU continues to grow, it remains at the forefront of digital banking advancements while maintaining its personal, member-first approach. With a focus on financial wellness and a drive to remove barriers to financial success, PFCU is shaping the future of banking in South Florida.

Serving the South Florida community since 1951, Power Financial Credit Union (PFCU) is committed to guiding its members to better financial lives today and for generations to come. PFCU helps members achieve financial freedom by combining free financial education resources with a superior experience, and personalized banking solutions, many with great rates, low to no fees and exclusive discounts. PFCU's customized personal and business banking solutions including mortgages, home equity loans, checking, savings, youth accounts, CDs, money markets, IRAs, credit cards, auto loans, personal loans, business accounts, business loans, merchant services, payroll services, investments, and more. Notably, PFCU was the first credit union in South Florida to eliminate overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees.

