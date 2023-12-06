Power Financial Credit Union to Donate $10,000 to Local Charities as Winner of PSCU's Credit Union Give Back Sweepstakes

"At Power Financial Credit Union, we believe in the transformative power of supporting local charitable causes, particularly those dedicated to the well-being of children in our community." Post this

Allan Prindle, President and CEO, commented, "We extend our heartfelt thanks to our valued partner, PSCU, for this meaningful opportunity to give back. This $10,000 donation underscores our shared commitment to making a positive impact. At Power Financial Credit Union, we believe in the transformative power of supporting local charitable causes, particularly those dedicated to the well-being of children in our community. This generous donation will enable us to further contribute to the great work these charities do, ensuring a brighter future for the youth they serve."

"We continue to be humbled by, and grateful for Power Financial Credit Union's belief in our efforts to build a better future for children in need," said Seth Levit, Executive Director of the Jason Taylor Foundation. "PFCU's investment in serving the South Florida community extends far beyond its members and we are honored to be among the numerous non-profit organizations that benefit from their generosity. We look forward to allocating these dollars toward mission-driven programming that inspires and uplifts the young people we serve."

"We are deeply grateful to Power Financial Credit Union for their commitment to making a positive impact in our community," said Erica Herman, President and CEO of Voices for Children of Broward County. "This generous donation will significantly contribute to our mission at Voices for Children of Broward County, where we work tirelessly to advocate for and support children in foster care. This partnership with Power Financial Credit Union exemplifies the collective strength we have in creating meaningful change for those who need it most. Together, we can continue to ensure that every child has the opportunity to thrive and succeed. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Power Financial Credit Union for their dedication to the well-being of children in Broward County."

About Power Financial Credit Union

Serving the South Florida community since 1951, Power Financial Credit Union is committed to helping guide its members to better financial lives today and for generations to come. Power Financial Credit Union helps members achieve financial freedom by combining free financial education resources with a superior experience, and personalized banking solutions, many with great rates, low to no fees and exclusive discounts. Power Financial Credit Union's customized personal and business banking solutions including mortgages, home equity loans, checking, savings, youth accounts, CDs, money markets, IRAs, credit cards, auto loans, personal loans, business accounts, business loans, merchant services, payroll services, investments, and more. Power Financial Credit Union was the first credit union in South Florida to eliminate overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees. To learn more, please visit www.PowerFi.org.

About the Jason Taylor Foundation

In July 2004, Miami Dolphins legendary defensive end Jason Taylor, established the Jason Taylor Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) organization. The Foundation's mission is to support and create programs that facilitate the personal growth and empowerment of South Florida's children in need by focusing on improved health care, education and quality of life.

Since opening its doors, the Jason Taylor Foundation has impacted tens of thousands of children through innovative programming including The Jason Taylor Reading Room, Cool Gear for the School Year, the Jason Taylor Children's Learning Center, Jason Taylor Scholars, the Omari Hardwick bluapple Poetry Network, and the Careers in Sports Network among others. For more information on the Jason Taylor Foundation, please visit www.jasontaylorfoundation.com or follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/jasontaylorfoundation or Twitter and Instagram: @jtfoundation99.

About Voices for Children of Broward County

Voices for Children of Broward County (Voices) is at the forefront of championing the well-being of every child who is a victim of abuse, neglect, and abandonment in Broward County. Dedicated to ensuring that each child's health, education, and social needs are met, Voices plays a pivotal role in supporting the approximately 1,600 children currently in foster care in Broward County. Voices provides essential support and services to children in foster care, offering advocacy, comprehensive case management, vital resources, age-appropriate referrals, and wrap-around services through our core programs. For over a decade, Voices has been dedicated to filling the gaps in the child welfare system, empowering children to overcome adversities, and ensuring they not only survive but thrive. To learn more about our mission and ongoing initiatives, please visit voicesbroward.org.

About PSCU

PSCU, the nation's premier payments CUSO and an integrated financial technology solutions provider, supports the success of more than 2,400 financial institutions and processes nearly 7.7 billion transactions annually. Committed to service excellence and focused on continuous innovation, PSCU's payment processing, fraud and risk management, data and analytics, digital banking, strategic consulting and real-time payments platforms, along with 24/7/365 member support via its contact centers, help deliver personalized, connected experiences. The origin of PSCU's model is collaboration and scale, and the company has leveraged its influence on behalf of credit unions and their members for more than 45 years. Today, PSCU provides an end-to-end, competitive advantage that enables credit unions to securely grow and meet evolving consumer demands. For more information, visit pscu.com.

Media Contact

Vinnie Fiordelisi, Power Financial Credit Union, 1 954-538-6245, [email protected], https://www.powerfi.org

SOURCE Power Financial Credit Union