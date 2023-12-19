Power Financial Credit Union Voted Best Credit Union in Miami-Dade

"At Power Financial Credit Union, we view our members as family, and we are committed to providing innovative and personalized financial solutions that empower them to achieve their financial goals." Post this

"We are honored and grateful to be recognized as the Best Credit Union in the Miami-Dade," said Allan Prindle, President and CEO at Power Financial Credit Union. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and support of our valued members. At Power Financial Credit Union, we view our members as family, and we are committed to providing innovative and personalized financial solutions that empower them to achieve their financial goals."

Power Financial Credit Union has been serving the South Florida community for over 72 years, offering a full range of financial products and services, including savings accounts, loans, credit cards and digital banking solutions. The credit union's focus on member satisfaction, community involvement, and financial education has contributed to its success and recognition as the Best Credit Union in Miami.

As part of its ongoing commitment to the community, Power Financial Credit Union remains dedicated to supporting local charities, fostering financial literacy, and making a positive impact on the financial lives of its members. For more information about Power Financial Credit Union and its award-winning services, please visit www.powerfi.org.

About Power Financial Credit Union

Serving the South Florida community since 1951, Power Financial Credit Union is committed to helping guide its members to better financial lives today and for generations to come. Power Financial Credit Union helps members achieve financial freedom by combining free financial education resources with a superior experience, and personalized banking solutions, many with great rates, low to no fees and exclusive discounts. Power Financial Credit Union's customized personal and business banking solutions including mortgages, home equity loans, checking, savings, youth accounts, CDs, money markets, IRAs, credit cards, auto loans, personal loans, business accounts, business loans, merchant services, payroll services, investments, and more. Power Financial Credit Union was the first credit union in South Florida to eliminate overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees. To learn more, please visit www.PowerFi.org.

