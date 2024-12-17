Power Financial Credit Union Voted Best Credit Union in Miami-Dade for Second Consecutive Year

"Being voted Best Credit Union in Miami-Dade for two years in a row is a powerful testament to our team's unwavering dedication, resilience, and passion for serving our members." Post this

"This recognition is particularly meaningful because it reflects the voices of our members and community—the people we're here to serve," said Allan Prindle, President and CEO at Power Financial Credit Union. "Being voted Best Credit Union in Miami-Dade for two years in a row is a powerful testament to our team's unwavering dedication, resilience, and passion for serving our members. This recognition strengthens our commitment to providing innovative, personalized financial solutions that empower our members to reach their goals."

What Sets Power Financial Credit Union Apart?

PFCU isn't just a place to bank – we're a trusted financial partner for life. Since 1951, we've prioritized our members and their financial goals above all else. Here's why our members continue to choose us:

Digital When You Want, Human When You Need: Whether using our digital banking platforms or in-person guidance, we deliver the best of both worlds. Our highly rated Mobile App and Online platform ensure banking is quick and secure, while our dedicated team of trusted advisors is always ready to help you.

Commitment to Community: Giving back is at the heart of who we are. We partner with countless local organizations and charities such as Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami and the Jason Taylor Foundation to make a positive impact on our community. Together, we're building a stronger, more vibrant South Florida .

. Solutions that Make a Difference: We lead the way in financial innovation. As the first credit union in South Florida to eliminate overdraft fees, we've returned nearly $1 million annually to our members. Plus, our groundbreaking first-time homebuyer program removes the barriers of down payments and private mortgage insurance, making homeownership more accessible for those entering the housing market.

As we celebrate this recognition, we want to invite you to experience the PFCU difference. With membership open to anyone who lives, works, or goes to school in South Florida, joining PFCU is as simple as opening a bank account. And when you do, you'll discover why so many in our community call us their trusted financial home. For more information on Power Financial Credit Union's award-winning products and services, please visit www.PowerFi.org.

About Power Financial Credit Union

Serving the South Florida community since 1951, Power Financial Credit Union (PFCU) is committed to helping guide its members to better financial lives today and for generations to come. PFCU helps members achieve financial freedom by combining free financial education resources with a superior experience, and personalized banking solutions, many with great rates, low to no fees and exclusive discounts. PFCU's customized personal and business banking solutions including mortgages, home equity loans, checking, savings, youth accounts, CDs, money markets, IRAs, credit cards, auto loans, personal loans, business accounts, business loans, merchant services, payroll services, investments, and more. Notably, PFCU was the first credit union in South Florida to eliminate overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees.

