Power Financial Credit Union Voted Best Credit Union in South Florida

"This recognition, combined with our other recent honors, validates our team's tireless commitment to treating our members like family and providing the personalized financial solutions they deserve." Post this

Newsweek's "America's Best Regional Banks & Credit Unions 2026": Recognized on a national level as one of the top-performing financial institutions in the country.

South Florida Business Journal's 2026 Business Leadership Awards: Named an honoree for our leadership team's efforts in setting the bar in growth, service, quality, innovation and execution.

Miami Herald's "Miami-Dade Favorites": Voted Best Credit Union in Miami-Dade for three consecutive years (2023, 2024, and 2025).

S&P Global Market Intelligence: Ranked among the top 100 best-performing credit unions in the United States (2023 and 2024).

"Being voted the Best Credit Union in South Florida is an incredible honor, especially as we celebrate our 75th anniversary this year," said Allan Prindle, President and CEO of Power Financial Credit Union. "This recognition, combined with our other recent honors, validates our team's tireless commitment to treating our members like family and providing the personalized financial solutions they deserve."

Since 1951, Power Financial Credit Union has been a cornerstone of the South Florida community. As a member-owned cooperative, PFCU prioritizes people over profits, a philosophy evidenced by its trailblazing decision to become the first credit union in South Florida to eliminate overdraft and non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees. This spirit of mission-driven service extends to programs designed to tackle local economic challenges, such as its First-Time Home Buyer program, which provides critical pathways to ownership amid the South Florida housing affordability crisis, and a First-Time Auto Buyer program tailored specifically to help members with little to no credit history get behind the wheel.

"Our success is a direct reflection of the trust our members place in us," added Prindle. "Whether we are helping a member buy their first home or helping a local business grow, our goal remains the same, to empower our community to achieve a better financial life now and for generations to come."

Power Financial Credit Union invites everyone who lives, works, or goes to school in South Florida to discover the member-first approach that earned them both local and national recognition. To learn more about PFCU's award-winning products and services, please visit www.PowerFi.org.

About Power Financial Credit Union

Serving the South Florida community since 1951, Power Financial Credit Union (PFCU) is committed to guiding its members to better financial lives today and for generations to come. PFCU helps members achieve financial freedom by combining free financial education resources with a superior experience, and personalized banking solutions, many with great rates, low to no fees and exclusive discounts. PFCU's personal and business banking solutions including mortgages, home equity lines, checking, savings, youth accounts, CDs, money markets, IRAs, credit cards, auto loans, personal loans, business accounts, business loans, merchant services, payroll services, investments, and more. Notably, PFCU was the first credit union in South Florida to eliminate overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees.

Media Contact

Vinnie Fiordelisi, Power Financial Credit Union, 1 954-538-6245, [email protected], www.powerfi.org

SOURCE Power Financial Credit Union