Power Knot Announces Expansion of Manufacturing Facility

"The world is awakening to the critical importance of sustainable waste management, especially when it comes to food waste," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "The LFC biodigester has emerged as a transformative solution that not only addresses this challenge but provides insights into key areas of how to reduce waste. The expansion of our manufacturing facility underscores our dedication to meeting this demand head-on and providing real-world solutions that make a tangible impact."

About Power Knot

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

For more information, access http://www.powerknot.com.

