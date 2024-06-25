Power Knot Food Waste Digesters Now Available in AutoQuotes

With our products available on AutoQuotes, kitchen designers can seamlessly integrate our biodigesters into their projects, ensuring precise specifications and enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of kitchen operations. Post this

Power Knot's flagship product, the LFC® biodigester, is designed to digest food waste efficiently. Typically installed in commercial kitchens, these machines reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint associated with disposing of food waste that would otherwise end up in landfills. Power Knot offers nine different sizes of biodigesters, capable of processing from 10 kg (20 lb) to 6000 kg (13,200 lb) of food waste per day.

"Kitchen dealers and designers are essential in creating an optimal kitchen suited to the customer's needs," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "With our products available on AutoQuotes, kitchen designers can seamlessly integrate our biodigesters into their projects, ensuring precise specifications and enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of kitchen operations."

About Power Knot

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. We offer nine biodigester models that process from 10 kg (25 lb) to 6000 kg (13,200 lb) of food waste per day. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

