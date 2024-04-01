Power Knot Introduces DIY Solution: LFC Biodigester Now Available as a Kit

We've encountered numerous customers who adore our machines but face constraints maneuvering them through their facility's doors or elevators. With this kit, those obstacles vanish, enabling them to install a substantial LFC biodigester in previously inaccessible spaces. Post this

Reese Griffith, Manager of Sales and Support at Power Knot, added, "Facilities Managers are a key demographic for us. Many possess a penchant for DIY projects, and the prospect of constructing their LFC biodigester is immensely appealing."

The kit is available now, starting at $99,999 and for an introductory period, you buy one get one free!

Some assembly is required, including welding, electrical assembly, electronic assembly, wiring, mechanical assembly, plumbing assembly, and hydraulic assembly.

For more information about Power Knot's innovative solutions, including the new LFC biodigester kit, visit http://www.powerknot.com/lfckit

