Power Knot's LFC Biodigester Preserves Dent Island Lodge's Pristine Environment

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Power Knot LLC, the leading provider of on-site organic waste management solutions, is pleased to announce the shipment of additional consumables and spare parts to service the LFC biodigester at Dent Island Lodge.
Nestled in the heart of British Columbia, Dent Island Lodge stands as a premier all-inclusive destination renowned for its untouched wilderness and natural beauty. Offering activities such as salmon fishing, jet boat tours, and helicopter adventures, the lodge has committed itself to preserving the delicate ecosystem. In 2018, Dent Island Lodge installed an LFC-50 biodigester, which continues to operate seamlessly to this day.
The LFC® biodigester is a cutting-edge machine designed to digest food waste. Typically installed in commercial kitchens, these systems significantly reduce expenses, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint associated with traditional methods to dispose of food waste. At Dent Island Lodge, the LFC biodigester has consistently handled increasing amounts of food waste each year, aligning with the peak tourist season during the summer months.
Justin Farr, General Manager of Dent Island Lodge, expressed his satisfaction, stating, "The LFC biodigester has played a crucial role in preserving our delicate wildlife and breathtaking scenery. It offers an effective and sustainable solution that perfectly aligns with our values."
Power Knot is a global leader providing safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our proven technologies, currently in reliable use for many years, offer a payback period typically less than two years. From our Silicon Valley headquarters in California, we design, develop, and manufacture our products.
