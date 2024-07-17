Power of Real-World Data and Advanced Analytics for Optimal Product Development and Commercialization, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The speakers will also discuss how to mitigate risks and ensure the robustness and reliability of real-world data/evidence in regulatory submissions. Post this

In this webinar, the speakers will explore the implications of this paradigm shift for pharmaceutical manufacturers and offer actionable insights into how to leverage the use of real-world data/evidence to optimize product development, reduce costs, and maximize market access.

The speakers will also discuss how to mitigate risks and ensure the robustness and reliability of real-world data/evidence in regulatory submissions. Moreover, they will examine how real-world data/evidence can streamline the drug development process, optimize patient recruitment, refine clinical study design, validate clinical hypotheses, and support health technology assessment (HTA) negotiations by showcasing the real-world effectiveness and value of pharmaceutical products.

Register for this webinar to gain invaluable insights into how real-world data and advanced analytics are reshaping the future of drug development and commercialization.

Join experts from Anlitiks, Kitty Rajagopalan, PhD, President & Chief Scientific Officer, and Stephanie Butler, PharmD, Principal Practice Lead, for the live webinar on Thursday, August 08, 2024, at 12pm EDT (5pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Power of Real-World Data and Advanced Analytics for Optimal Product Development and Commercialization.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

Media Contact

Soumya Shashikumar, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks