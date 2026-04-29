Power Pet® Door App Update: What's New, What's Improved, and What it Means for Pet Owners

Power Pet® has always been known for its durability, security, and reliability. With this latest app update, the software now matches the quality of the hardware. Post this

We listened carefully to customers' feedback, took it seriously, and used it to guide a major app overhaul and firmware update. Here's what's new with the app update and what it means for pets and their people who love Power Pet®.

4 Improvements to the New Power Pet® Door App

The latest Power Pet® Door app release includes core architectural improvements, not just surface-level tweaks. Key fixes include:

More stable connections: We rebuilt how the app communicates with the door to reduce dropouts and improve consistency, even in homes with busy Wi-Fi networks and in areas with spotty service when you're away from home.

Faster response times: Commands such as opening and closing the pet door, and schedule changes now execute more quickly and reliably.

More reliable device syncing: The app now maintains a stronger, more persistent connection with the door, reducing the need for manual refreshes or re-pairing.

Improved error handling: When something does go wrong, the app now provides clearer feedback instead of silent failures.

These updates are already live and available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

What These Updates Mean for Pet Owners

For Power Pet® customers, this update means 3 main benefits:

More confidence that your pet door will behave exactly as expected.

Less time troubleshooting, more time enjoying hands-free pet freedom.

A better experience for both you and your pet - especially in busy households with busy schedules.

For potential customers who may have hesitated to download the app because of older reviews or feedback, this update reflects something important: We listen. We improve. And we take responsibility for the full product experience across the door and the app, while pet parents are home and away. We put pets and pet parents at the center of everything we do. Progress is never done. We will continuously improve the Power Pet® Door and the Power Pet® Door app. Fresh reviews and honest feedback help us continue improving and help other pet owners make informed decisions.

Power Pet® has always been known for its durability, security, and reliability. With this latest app update, the software now matches the quality of the hardware. We're proud to offer a top-tier app that pairs with our latest hardware innovation, the Power Pet® Roll-Up Door, launched in late 2025. This latest model of the original automatic pet door fits your biggest dogs, mounts flush against your door, wall, or patio for a luxury home feel, and takes up less space so you can fit your Power Pet® in tighter-fit areas, like underneath windowsills. It looks really good and natural in your home - as if your home came with a pup portal built in.

Thank you to the customers who spoke up, stayed patient, and helped guide this improvement. Your feedback directly shaped this release - and future updates to come.

Media Contact

Hunter Bonge, High Tech Pet, 1 800-255-1279, [email protected]

SOURCE High Tech Pet