Power Pet® Earns High Praise From IBS, CES, and More During 2026 Pet Tech Awards Season

Power Pet® is the industry leader in automatic dog doors, electronic pet doors, and smart pet access solutions, with over 100,000 products sold... From the International Builders' Show (IBS) to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Power Pet® earned top recognition across major platforms. Post this

Whether pet owners are installing a dog door in an exterior door, wall, or patio, searching for the best cold-weather dog door that stands up to brutal winters, or just can't seem to find a heavy-duty dog door that fits large or extra large dogs, Power Pet's lineup answers every need. Their 2026 award haul reflects that breadth of innovation.

2026 Award Wins & Nominations:

International Builders Show 2026 — Best of IBS Nomination

Recognized for breakthrough integration of pet door installation into modern home construction — offering sliding glass patio pet doors as well as doggie doors for doors and walls.

CNET — Best Pet Tech at CES 2026

Highlighted among the most innovative pet technology unveiled at CES 2026. The Power Pet® automatic pet door stood out for its smart home integration, part of what makes it the electronic dog door of choice for pet parents.

Dogster 2026 — Best Electronic Dog Door

Named top pick among automatic dog doors and smart dog doors, praised for its proven, reliable ultrasonic collar sensor technology and easy design for easy installation in doors, walls, and sliding glass patios.

Dogster 2026 — Best Dog Door for Cold Weather

Honored as the premier insulated dog door and extreme weather dog door solution — the go-to cold winter and hot summer dog door for pet owners who need an energy-efficient, weatherproof pet door that performs in freezing temperatures. The airtight seal holds up during extreme heat, too.

Catster 2026 — Best Automatic Cat Door

Selected as the best smart cat door on the market, featuring ultrasonic collar sensor technology and trusted reliability as an insulated and weatherproof cat door. The collar that opens the door is super lightweight and fits cats, too.

A Track Record Built Over Years:

The 2026 awards season builds on a strong foundation. Power Pet® has been the standard-bearer for quality pet doors, pet door installation innovation, and pet tech leadership for years. Recent past recognition includes:

Best of IBS Finalist (2025) — National Association of Home Builders

Recognized by the homebuilding industry for seamless integration into new construction — from dog doors for walls and doors to sliding glass patio pet doors.

AZ Animals (2025) — Next-Gen Pet Door Feature

Featured as a high-tech smart pet door — a truly next-generation automatic pet door combining smart home integration and weatherproof construction in one product.

Popular Mechanics (2022) — Best Dog Doors

Named among the best dog doors for doors, walls, and patios, praised for durability and performance as a large dog door, extra large dog door, and aluminum dog door solution for exterior and interior installations.

The Complete Power Pet Solution for Every Pet and Every Home:

Power Pet's award-winning lineup covers virtually every pet door scenario a homeowner, renter, or builder could face. Power Pet® comes in three sizes: M, L, and XL, fitting cats and small dogs all the way to extra large dog breeds. Homeowners love the easy installation. Installing a dog door in an exterior door, wall, or patio has never been simpler, thanks to Power Pet's easy installation dog door kits designed for DIY homeowners.

For homeowners managing outdoor space, High Tech Pet also offers invisible dog fence technology — giving pet owners a complete wireless invisible fence solution alongside their automatic pet doors to create a fully contained, safe home and pet environment. Whether you need a wireless dog fence for large yards or a small dog fence for compact outdoor spaces, High Tech Pet's ecosystem approach sets it apart.

Smart Technology That Pet Owners Trust:

At the heart of every High Tech Pet product is technology designed to make pet ownership easier. The Power Pet® automatic dog door line features a built-in collar sensor so only your pet can open it — no raccoons, no strays. The door locks automatically when your cat or dog is safely inside. These features have made Power Pet® the smartest, safest pet door solution backed by decades of tested and proven technology.

Where to Purchase:

High Tech Pet's full range of automatic dog doors and outdoor dog fences is available directly at www.hightechpet.com and through authorized retailers nationwide. free installation guides are included to walk customers through every scenario — from how to install a dog door in an exterior door to how to put in a cat door in drywall — making the process approachable for first-time installers and seasoned DIYers alike.

About High Tech Pet:

High Tech Pet, Inc. is a pet tech industry leader with over 40 years of experience engineering the world's most sophisticated technology for homeowners and pet parents, including automatic pet doors, invisible fences, and bark control collars. The company's products have earned consistent top rankings from independent media, trade show judges, and thousands of satisfied pet owners. Learn more at www.hightechpet.com.

Media Contact

Hunter Bonge, High Tech Pet, 1 1-800-255-1279, [email protected], www.hightechpet.com

SOURCE High Tech Pet