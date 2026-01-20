Power Plus Pain Aid activates 250 convenience store rapid rollout

POWER PLUS solves one of the most common active lifestyle dilemmas in most adults' lives – "I'm tired and sore". Post this

"We are thrilled to join AATAC as a Preferred Vendor and participate in the DRIP program," said CEO and Founder Lee Ettinger. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to empower people to live active lives without being held back by pain. Convenience stores are where busy Americans turn for quick solutions, and now they'll have access to our unique energizing pain relief formula."

About Better Living Products:

Better Living Products is engaged in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of a unique, first-to-market, all-in-one energy and on-demand pain relief active lifestyle focused functional beverage. This new, unique metabolic enhancer with a proprietary on demand pain relieving all natural herbal blend is marketed under the "POWER PLUS PAIN AID" brand name. The pain relieving all natural herbal extracts and alkaloids utilized by POWER PLUS have been scientifically backed by thousands of clinical studies, trials, and scientific peer-reviewed journal reports published in the leading national science publications.

POWER PLUS solves one of the most common active lifestyle dilemmas in most adults' lives – "I'm tired and sore". POWER PLUS is finally the single solution to this common active lifestyle problem. This will help everyone get "More Gain with Less Pain".

WWW.DRINKPOWERPLUS.COM EMAIL: [email protected] CALL: 844.797.7587

About AATAC:

AATAC is made up of smaller buying groups, regional sub-chapters, and other trade organizations that represent over 80,000 members who collectively operate more than 100,000 locations, including over half of all convenience stores across the United States and Puerto Rico. Brands in the AATAC network include 7-Eleven, Shell, Circle K, AMPM, Texaco, BP, 76, Sunoco, Gulf, and Chevron, among many others. AATAC has played an important role in launching innovative new products into the retail space, many of which have reached the highest levels of retail sales in the consumer goods category.

