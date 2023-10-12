Power Pony Rides Onto Target.com and in Stores Nationwide in Time for the Busy Holiday Season

"The enthusiasm for our rideable ponies grows year after year and this holiday promises to be our biggest year ever," said Mia Monzidelis. Tweet this

"Power Pony is the most fun you will ever have!" said Monzidelis. "The enthusiasm for our rideable ponies grows year after year and this holiday promises to be our biggest year ever. We're thrilled to be a part of Target's holiday selections. The Power Pony gives riders the experience of having their own horse they can ride throughout their neighborhoods. It is the second best thing to riding a real horse!"

Powered by a patented foot-controlled ZüME engine, the ponies are iOS-connected, fully interactive and feature three preset speeds (Trot, Gallop or Race) for beginners to gallop and pros to race. Kids can name their pony and create an avatar through the smart app integration.

Monzidelis took her love of horses and came up with the idea that catapulted the young entrepreneur into national success and philanthropic endeavors. She and Power Pony have received significant television and media attention, including appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Ellen's farewell season, Access Hollywood, and a mention on Page 6 when Kathy Hilton purchased one for Rihanna.

Power Pony sells for $499.99 on Target.com. For more information, visit http://www.target.com or powerpony.com.

Based in New York, the Power Pony is the World's Only Powered Rideable Pony imagined by kids for kids and built to ride like a real horse. A patented foot-controlled ZüME engine powers the handcrafted Power Pony. The ponies are iOS-connected, fully interactive and feature three preset speeds (Trot, Gallop or Race). Kids can give the pony a name of its own through the smart app integration to truly make it customized.

