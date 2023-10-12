Power Pony Rides Onto Target.com and in Stores Nationwide in Time for the Busy Holiday Season

Invented by 11-year-old Mia Monzidelis, the hoverboard ponies have ridden onto national media and into the hearts of kids who enjoy the interactive feeling of riding a real horse.
BELLMORE, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Power Pony, recently listed as one of Bullseye's Top Toys, announces it is now available on Target.com and in stores nationwide ahead of the holiday gift-giving season. The first powered rideable pony imagined by kids for kids prepares for another sell-out year.
Power Pony was the hottest toy for 2022 and is in high demand again this year with limited quantities. As the nation's sixth largest retailer in sales, Target is known for its holiday toy section and is a popular shopping destination for families during the season. It is a dream come true for inventor Mia Monzidelis, 11, who thought of the idea when she was five years old and is excited that it now has found its way into major retail stores.
"Power Pony is the most fun you will ever have!" said Monzidelis. "The enthusiasm for our rideable ponies grows year after year and this holiday promises to be our biggest year ever. We're thrilled to be a part of Target's holiday selections. The Power Pony gives riders the experience of having their own horse they can ride throughout their neighborhoods. It is the second best thing to riding a real horse!"
Powered by a patented foot-controlled ZüME engine, the ponies are iOS-connected, fully interactive and feature three preset speeds (Trot, Gallop or Race) for beginners to gallop and pros to race. Kids can name their pony and create an avatar through the smart app integration.
Monzidelis took her love of horses and came up with the idea that catapulted the young entrepreneur into national success and philanthropic endeavors. She and Power Pony have received significant television and media attention, including appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Ellen's farewell season, Access Hollywood, and a mention on Page 6 when Kathy Hilton purchased one for Rihanna.
Power Pony sells for $499.99 on Target.com. For more information, visit http://www.target.com or powerpony.com.
About Power Pony:
