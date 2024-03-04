Power to Decide Statement on Over-the-Counter Birth Control Release and Pricing

"At a time when reproductive health and rights are under attack, it is critical that everyone has the ability to access a birth control pill without barriers such as cost, prescriptions, insurance coverage and medical appointments," said Power to Decide, CEO, Dr. Raegan McDonald-Mosley, MD, MPH. Post this

While the OTC birth control pill will greatly increase contraceptive access, the price will continue to be a barrier for many. There is still a need for insurance coverage of all OTC contraception without a prescription, a robust consumer assistance program from Perrigo, and availability of the full range of contraceptive methods - including Opill - at safety net clinics to ensure equitable access of contraception for all.

In response to Perrigo's announcement, Power to Decide CEO, Dr. Raegan McDonald-Mosley, MD, MPH, issued the following statement:

"FDA approval of the first over-the-counter birth control pill is a major milestone in reproductive health and a critical step toward ensuring contraceptive access for all, but we need to make sure that those in need can actually afford to use it. When it comes to contraception, affordability is critical to meaningful access.

"As a practicing OBGYN, I know that most patients do not need to visit their health care provider to safely and effectively use birth control pills, and that the requirement for a visit presents significant obstacles for many people. Ensuring that over-the-counter birth control is affordable, covered by insurance and accessible for all ages will especially help those in contraceptive deserts—counties where people in need of publicly funded contraceptive care lack reasonable access to a clinic that provides the full range of contraceptive methods.

"At a time when reproductive health and rights are under attack, it is critical that everyone has the ability to access a birth control pill without barriers such as cost, prescriptions, insurance coverage and medical appointments. Heading to your local convenience or retail store for OTC birth control and not having to wait weeks or even months for a medical appointment is a game changer. At Power to Decide, we will continue to push for everyone to have equitable access to take control of their reproductive and sexual health care."

Power to Decide is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that works to advance sexual and reproductive well-being for all by providing trusted information, expanding access to quality services, and catalyzing culture change.

Bedsider, a program of Power to Decide, is an evidence-based digital platform that offers medically-accurate, relevant, and resonate information on all aspects of reproductive well-being, including sex, sexual health, and birth control. Find a birth control method that works for you at Bedsider.org.

