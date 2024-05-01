Power to Decide #TalkingIsPower Campaign Encourages Parents to Talk to their Young Person About Sexual and Reproductive Health

"Our #TalkingIsPower campaign serves as a reminder that it is important to have ongoing, open conversations with the young people in our lives regarding these critical issues," said Power to Decide CEO and OB-GYN, Raegan McDonald-Mosley, MD, MPH. Post this

"At a time when misinformation on sexual and reproductive health runs rampant online, parents and champions play an important role in guaranteeing the young person in their life is receiving medically accurate, trustworthy health information from them, their peers and social media," said Power to Decide CEO and practicing OB-GYN, Raegan McDonald-Mosley, MD, MPH.

In a survey by Power to Decide, nearly one quarter (24%) of respondents aged 15-19 said they do not have enough information to make a decision about the birth control method(s) that is best for them. Parents and champions are often the first point of reference for young people when it comes to their health and relationships, but some are unsure how to start these important conversations.

"Many young people have significant gaps in understanding how their body works, how birth control works and other important topics related to sex and relationships because they have never received comprehensive, evidence-informed sex education in their school or their community. Our #TalkingIsPower campaign serves as a reminder that it is important to have ongoing, open conversations with the young people in our lives regarding these critical issues," continued McDonald-Mosley.

Our #TalkingIsPower resources, including conversation prompts, sample social media, tips and blog posts, help parents and champions start conversations early and often. Open and honest conversations about sexual and reproductive health can help set up young people for the future.

Power to Decide is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that works to advance sexual and reproductive well-being for all by providing trusted information, expanding access to quality services, and catalyzing culture change.

