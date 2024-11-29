POWER UP THE HOLIDAYS WITH iBUYPOWER'S ANNUAL BLACK FRIDAY SALES ON PREBUILT AND CUSTOM GAMING PCS

Exclusive Limited Time Sales Now Live on Top System Integrator's Gaming PC Lineup

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To close out its 25th anniversary servicing the PC gaming community with high-quality prebuilt and custom gaming computers, the leading system integrator iBUYPOWER is thrilled to share it is intensely discounting its line of systems from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1. By applying the exclusive "BLACKFRIDAY" code upon checkout, customers can look forward to even more savings when purchasing a PC from iBUYPOWER. To see the latest deals, please visit: https://www.ibuypower.com/gaming-deals

Whether customers are looking for a prebuilt starter-friendly PC to kickstart their entry into the world of PC gaming, or a custom premium showcase system to complement their gaming setup, any new system bought from iBUYPOWER.com is backed by its comprehensive warranty of 'three years labor' and 'two years parts' for comprehensive post-launch support. By entering code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout, customers will receive an additional $50-$300 off an RDY or Custom Desktop purchase over $999 - $3,499 from an already-discounted system. Customers will also receive 3x the amount of iBUYPOWER Reward Points once a purchase is completed, which can be redeemed to pick up any extra accessories or peripherals as a post-launch purchase.

A selection of iBUYPOWER's top deals* can be found below:

*Pricing current while items are in stock and is not inclusive of the discount code being applied.

ABOUT iBUYPOWER

iBUYPOWER is a fully independent and leading manufacturer of high-performance pre-built and custom gaming PCs based in North America. The company was founded in 1999 on its core values of Perseverance, Unity, Strength, and Ambition. These values are reflected in the company's promise to build the best gaming systems for the most discerning gamers since its founding. iBUYPOWER has worked intimately with hardware and software brands such as Intel, NVIDIA, AMD, Microsoft, WD, ASUS, Bethesda, MLG, Riot Games, HoYoverse, and many more. iBUYPOWER is headquartered in City of Industry, California. Information about the company and its products can be found at: https://www.ibuypower.com

For its 25th Anniversary, iBUYPOWER is recommitting to its values to ensure customers and partners alike experience superior gaming performance and reliability, as well as bespoke and premium customer service - all to provide customers with the best PC gaming experience through unsurpassed value and quality at affordable prices. For more information, please visit: https://www.ibuypower.com/community/25th-anniversary

Media Contact

Steven Kunz, iBUYPOWER, 9099649898, [email protected], http://www.ibuypower.com

