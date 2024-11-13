Power Up This National Espresso Day with YouChews Coffee Chews

"National Espresso Day is the perfect time to try YouChews," said Maria Watson, founder of YouChews. "Our Coffee Chews give you the rich, smooth flavor of Kona coffee with the energy boost you love—without the crash." Post this

Following personal tragedy and an inspiring career turnaround, Maria, at 69 years of age, launched an innovative nutritional supplement company that's redefining how we think about and consume caffeine. Maria's journey into wellness began in 1991, and she quickly ascended to top ranks in the industry. Her integrity and passion for quality led her to establish MSI Labs, followed by roles at major wellness firms, and finally to the founding of YouChews in 2024. Her latest venture encapsulates her vast experience and dedication to promoting a vibrant, healthy lifestyle.

YouChews provide an on-the-go energy boost in a rich, velvety chew made from premium Kona coffee beans, cacao, and Guarana—a powerful Amazonian plant known for its sustained energy benefits. Say goodbye to ineffective pills and gummies!

With just 2g of sugar, each Coffee Chew delivers the cognitive clarity of a single shot of espresso, but with the added advantage of optimized absorption thanks to its chewable format. It's like enjoying your morning espresso, only smarter, more efficient, and with a delightful twist!



YouChews is introducing a game-changing on-the-go energy boost in the form of a rich, velvety chew. Designed to disrupt a market where consumers are weary of pills and gummies that offer little to no benefit, Coffee Chews are crafted with premium 100% Hawaiian-grown Kona coffee beans, velvety cacao and Guarana – a powerful Amazonian plant known for delivering sustained energy without the roller coaster highs and lows of traditional coffee. With just 2g of sugar, each Coffee Chew provides the cognitive clarity of an 8oz cup of coffee – but with the added benefit of convenient and fast-absorbing energy thanks to its chewable format. Founded by Maria Watson, YouChews and a testament to the idea that entrepreneurial spirit knows no age limits.

