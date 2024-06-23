Power Up Your Savings: Electrifying Deals on the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV at Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC

Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC in Kennesaw, GA, has many discounts available on the new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV, which is in stock now!
KENNESAW, Ga., June 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Electric vehicles are sweeping the nation, and Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC near Kennesaw, GA, is making the switch more affordable than ever. Buckle up and discover incredible savings on the groundbreaking 2024 Chevy Blazer EV with Chevy Blazer EV discounts near Atlanta. Is it worth it? A recent Chevy Blazer EV review from Motor Trend names the remarkable vehicle the 2024 MotorTrend SUV of the Year!
-Unplug from High Prices
The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV seamlessly blends thrilling performance with eco-friendly efficiency. Wondering "how much does a 2024 Chevy Blazer cost?" Look no further! At Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC, we're offering a starting MSRP of $51,695 on the Blazer EV. But that's not all! Keep reading to discover substantial savings that can significantly reduce the price tag.
-Stack the Savings, Charge Forward
We're slashing prices on the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV with a generous $2,000 Carl Black Cash discount. Furthermore, take advantage of the Chevrolet Ultium Promise Bonus Cash, offering an additional $7,500 towards the purchase of a new Blazer EV. That's a potential saving of $9,500 right off the bat! Act fast, as the Ultium Promise Bonus Cash expires on January 2nd, 2025, and the other cash offers expire at the end of June, 2024!
-Electrify Your Savings Even More
Depending on your qualifications, you may be eligible for even more savings! For instance, current owners or lessees of a 2010 or newer non-GM EV can qualify for an additional $1,500 Select Market Competitive Cash. Members of a famous national club card store can enjoy a $1,000 incentive when purchasing a new Blazer EV between June 1st and July 31st, 2024. Loyal Chevy drivers who currently own or lease a 2017 or newer Chevy Bolt EV or Bolt EUV may qualify for a $1,000 Chevrolet EV Loyalty Cash Allowance. Don't forget to check with the dealership to see what terms and conditions apply!
-Don't Miss Out: Charge into Savings Today!
These electrifying deals won't last forever. Visit Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC today and explore our inventory of 2024 Chevy Blazer EV models. Test drive the future of driving and discover how much you can save with our incredible Chevy Blazer EV discounts. With exceptional performance, eco-friendly innovation, and substantial savings, the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV is the perfect choice for your next adventure. Visit our website today and experience the electric future firsthand!
About Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC
Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC is a leading auto dealership in Kennesaw, GA that offers a wide selection of new and used vehicles and financing, maintenance, and repair services. Now, we have a widening range of personal and business electric vehicles, as well. The dealership is committed to supplying exceptional customer service and helping customers find the right vehicle for their needs and budget. For more information, visit http://www.carlblackkennesaw.com. Shoppers may also contact the Georgia dealership by calling 888-457-2417 or visiting the store at 1110 Roberts Road.
Media Contact
T. Scott Jordan, Carl Black Kennesaw, 888-457-2417, [email protected], www.carblackkennesaw.com
SOURCE Carl Black Kennesaw
