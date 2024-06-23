Power Up Your Savings: Electrifying Deals on the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV at Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC

These electrifying deals won't last forever. Visit Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC today and explore our inventory of 2024 Chevy Blazer EV models. Post this

The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV seamlessly blends thrilling performance with eco-friendly efficiency. Wondering "how much does a 2024 Chevy Blazer cost?" Look no further! At Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC, we're offering a starting MSRP of $51,695 on the Blazer EV. But that's not all! Keep reading to discover substantial savings that can significantly reduce the price tag.

-Stack the Savings, Charge Forward

We're slashing prices on the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV with a generous $2,000 Carl Black Cash discount. Furthermore, take advantage of the Chevrolet Ultium Promise Bonus Cash, offering an additional $7,500 towards the purchase of a new Blazer EV. That's a potential saving of $9,500 right off the bat! Act fast, as the Ultium Promise Bonus Cash expires on January 2nd, 2025, and the other cash offers expire at the end of June, 2024!

-Electrify Your Savings Even More

Depending on your qualifications, you may be eligible for even more savings! For instance, current owners or lessees of a 2010 or newer non-GM EV can qualify for an additional $1,500 Select Market Competitive Cash. Members of a famous national club card store can enjoy a $1,000 incentive when purchasing a new Blazer EV between June 1st and July 31st, 2024. Loyal Chevy drivers who currently own or lease a 2017 or newer Chevy Bolt EV or Bolt EUV may qualify for a $1,000 Chevrolet EV Loyalty Cash Allowance. Don't forget to check with the dealership to see what terms and conditions apply!

-Don't Miss Out: Charge into Savings Today!

These electrifying deals won't last forever. Visit Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC today and explore our inventory of 2024 Chevy Blazer EV models. Test drive the future of driving and discover how much you can save with our incredible Chevy Blazer EV discounts. With exceptional performance, eco-friendly innovation, and substantial savings, the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV is the perfect choice for your next adventure. Visit our website today and experience the electric future firsthand!

