Power Wins DPHARM Idol Disrupt 2024 by Connecting Patients and Sites to Clinical Trials with a Simplified Platform

The Conference Forum is pleased to announce that Power is the winner of DPHARM Idol Disrupt at the 14th annual DPHARM: Disruptive Innovations to Advance Clinical Research 2024 event.
PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Conference Forum is pleased to announce that Power is the winner of DPHARM Idol Disrupt at the 14th annual DPHARM: Disruptive Innovations to Advance Clinical Research 2024 event.
Power, represented by Brandon Li, Co-Founder, is building patient-friendly access to clinical trials, and is simplifying recruitment with a novel AI approach that delivers qualified referrals that match protocol criteria and supports the entire process through to enrollment.
"Roughly 86% of all clinical trials are delayed due to an inability to recruit enough patients. By making it dead simple to discover and evaluate novel therapies, we're hoping to offer patients a source of hope while reducing the time it takes for new breakthrough drugs to reach approval," said Mr Li.
In front of 12 judges representing R&D executives, patient advocates, and life science investors, Power had six minutes to present how their platform helped patients navigate clinical trial options, scanned patient-uploaded medical documents for inclusion/exclusion criteria to match patients to potential trials, and let patients browse nearby sites. Mr Li also told the DPHARM audience that physicians and care providers had begun using the platform as well.
"AI-driven curation of patient-friendly lay language is a game-changer. Power has unlocked access to clinical trials in a low-overhead, AI-forward way, and is helping patients not only find trials, but learn more about them and connect directly to a clinical research site," said Nicole Sheetz, PharmD, Senior Director, Design & Innovation, Global Development, Gilead.
"Patients are always looking for information, and it's hard to make a decision in a pressurized environment. Power makes it clean, simple and user-friendly. When patients understand and retain information, especially from underrepresented communities, they are more likely to engage and exercise their options," said Karen Peterson, Founder and Chief Patient Advocate, Karen's Club.
Power had strong competition from the other DPHARM Idol Disrupt finalist contenders, which included:
- Beaconcure, represented by Ilan Carmeli, COO and Co-Founder, and Sean Wall, SVP, Commercial
- ThoughtSphere, represented by Avi Kulkarni, PhD, CEO
- Inspire, represented by Brett Kleger, CEO
- ProofPilot, represented by Chris Venezia, CEO
- InSilicoTrials, represented by Mario Torchia, Chief Operating Officer, and MaryAnne Rizk, Advisor
The DPHARM Idol Disrupt 2024 judges were:
- Mohammed Ali, R&D Head of Business Performance & Analytics, CMO Office, Astellas
- Mary Brantner, Senior Director, Clinical Program Optimization and Innovation, Insmed Incorporated
- Esther Dyson, Founder, Wellville
- Bill Illis, Head, Technology and Collaboration, Novartis
- Hassan Kadhim, Business Engagement Lead for Clinical Operations and Development, Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Karen Peterson, Founder and Chief Patient Advocate, Karen's Club
- Doug Schantz, SVP, Clinical Operations, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc.
- Nicole Sheetz, PharmD, Senior Director, Design & Innovation, Global Development, Gilead
- Lauren Sunshine, Director, Product Management, Digital Health, BMS
- Mark Travers, PhD, MBA, VP, Head Global Clinical Trial Operations, Regions and Regional Operations, Merck & Co., Inc.
- Donna Usiskin, Chief Strategy Officer, New Enterprise Ventures
- Henry Wei, MD, Head of Development Innovation, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
The DPHARM Idol Disrupt 2024 moderator was:
- Sheryl Jacobs, VP, Global Development Operations, Amgen
For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit theconferenceforum.org.
About DPHARM:
DPHARM® offers an unparalleled opportunity to hear senior clinical operation executives and innovative thought leaders report on the latest innovations to Advance clinical trials. The concept of DPHARM was founded by Pfizer and Janssen, who continue to play a key role on the steering committee to deliver a highly relevant and engaging program.
About The Conference Forum:
The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that brings key people together to share and exchange ideas and information on how to get therapeutics to patients faster. We continue to examine and challenge the complex ecosystem of drug development and delivery, bringing ideas together from a variety of sources to help advance clinical research with common, patient-centered goals. Each of our key research areas – Clinical Trial Innovation, Patients as Partners, R&D Leadership, Immuno-Oncology, Drug Delivery and Clinical Research as a Care Option – has a dedicated conference, quarterly newsletter and podcasts.
Media Contact
Danny McCarthy, DPHARM, 646-350-2580, [email protected], https://dpharmconference.com/
SOURCE DPHARM
Share this article