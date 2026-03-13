Power Your Custom Claris FileMaker Apps with FM Quickstart 2026

DB Services releases FM Quickstart 2026, a fully customizable Claris FileMaker template featuring AI capabilities, enhanced QuickBooks Online integration, and comprehensive modules to help organizations streamline operations and accelerate digital transformations.

INDIANAPOLIS, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DB Services is proud to announce the official release of FM Quickstart 2026, the latest version of its completely free and fully customizable Claris FileMaker template. Designed to empower organizations to accelerate digital transformations, FM Quickstart delivers new AI-powered capabilities, enhanced QuickBooks Online integration, and advanced workflow automation tools to help teams work smarter and faster.

FM Quickstart 2026 provides businesses with a modern foundation for building robust custom business applications on one of the world's leading low-code platforms. The template includes essential modules for contact management, document management, sales quotes, leads and opportunities, orders, inventory, shipments, purchasing, returns, and work orders- all connected through a dynamic, user-friendly dashboard with mobile functionality.

New Features in FM Quickstart 2026

AI Capabilities - FM Quickstart now comes built-in with FM Agent, an AI assistant designed specifically for FileMaker solutions that enables users to interact with their data using natural language, generate summaries, explore related records, and surface insights without building complex scripts or custom layouts!

QuickBooks Online Integration - Enhancements to improve usability for accrual businesses with workflow for items updated in closed periods.

"Our goal with FM Quickstart is to give organizations a Quickstart, to save time and money while providing the flexibility of implementing a custom application with a great user experience," states Kevin Hammond, DB Services CEO. "With the new AI and workflow features in FM Quickstart 2026, we're excited to provide even more value to our community."

FM Quickstart 2026 is fully scalable and cross-platform compatible, built to leverage the latest features of Claris FileMaker. Whether you're a small business looking to streamline operations or an enterprise seeking to modernize your systems, FM Quickstart 2026 offers the tools you need to help you boost productivity, enhance collaboration, and automate repetitive tasks.

To download FM Quickstart 2026, please visit the official FM Quickstart website to request access to the application. Additionally, you can request a demo if you are interested in learning more.

DB Services' mission is to make organizations more efficient and effective through digital transformations while offering superior service and exceptional expertise. Since 2003, they have provided custom applications and workflow solutions for Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, universities, and non-profit organizations. They are a Claris Platinum Partner, Salesforce Partner, AWS Partner, and a founding member of the FileMaker Partner Council that offers FileMaker Development, FileMaker Support, FileMaker Hosting, and FileMaker Licensing.

DB Services was awarded the Claris Growth Partner of the Year for the Americas in 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017. They also made the Inc. 5000 list in 2019 and 2020 as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies in America.

Claris and FileMaker are trademarks of Claris International Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Media Contact

Maria Thompson, DB Services, 1 3179603290, [email protected], https://dbservices.com/

SOURCE DB Services