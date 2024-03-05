Powerback Rehabilitation Links with Tapcheck to Provide On-Demand Wage Benefit

Tapcheck has partnered with thousands of companies enabling American workers to cover bills and financial emergencies without worrying about overdraft fees or needing to take out a high-interest loan. Post this

"Powerback is excited to team up with Tapcheck and provide our employees with this added benefit. We appreciate their commitment to exceptional patient care, and by offering flexibility in accessing their hard-earned wages, we take another step in supporting their financial well-being," said Powerback's Chief Executive Officer, Carl Shrom.

Earned-wage access (EWA) benefits have become a crucial offering for employers across several industries. A CNBC survey found that 74% of Americans report being stressed about their finances, and 60% live paycheck to paycheck. Tapcheck gives employees control over their wages, offering on-demand access to earned pay to help cover unexpected costs and routine bills.

"Employees should have on-demand access to their earned wages, especially those in the healthcare industry who may work non-traditional schedules," said Tapcheck CEO Ron Gaver. "Tapcheck has partnered with thousands of companies enabling American workers to cover bills and financial emergencies without worrying about overdraft fees or needing to take out a high-interest loan. Powerback Rehab is recognized as an industry leader and employer of choice for their commitment to championing crucial employee wellness benefits like EWA."

For employees, the draw of an earned-wage access benefit from their employers is clear. According to research from Visa, 95% of workers report being interested in an employer that offered EWA benefits, and 89% said they would be willing to work a longer period for an employer with EWA.

About Powerback

Powerback Rehabilitation, one of the largest rehabilitation organizations in the country, is a leading provider of physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, respiratory therapy, and wellness services, primarily for the older adult population. Powerback partners with skilled nursing centers, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, hospitals, home health companies, adult day care programs, and outpatient clinics to provide comprehensive therapy services. Powerback delivers an empowered approach to achieving full potential by providing integrated and individualized solutions. It's patient-centered care that provides a sustainable way of feeling, moving, breathing, and living better, all designed to get patients back home or to their prior level of functioning as quickly as possible. For more information, visit http://www.powerbackrehab.com.

About Tapcheck

Tapcheck is an award-winning financial wellness company that offers the highest precision Earned Wage Access (EWA) solution that seamlessly integrates with hundreds of third-party time and labor management platforms. This enables faster EWA payments with higher withdrawal limits, lifting employee participation and driving impact for your business. The best part: Tapcheck is available at no cost or risk for employers to implement. Employers who incorporate on-demand pay into their employee benefits packages find it to be a cost-effective way to distinguish their company from competitors, reduce turnover rates, and provide the financial flexibility that employees want. Tapcheck is proud to work with numerous midmarket and Fortune 100 companies including McDonalds, Marriott, Burger King, and a host of others. Learn more at https://tapcheck.com/

Media Contact

Brooke Greenwald, Cornerstone Communications, LTD, 2403707036, [email protected], www.tapcheck.com

SOURCE Powerback Rehabilitation