Powercast & Nichicon Integrate RF Charging with Small Li-Ion Battery in Demo of Wireless Charging for Small Devices

The companies created a stylus demo, which Nichicon will debut at the 2023 Arrow Technology Expo in Chicago on October 26th at the Stonegate Conference & Banquet Center.

In the slim stylus demo, Powercast's tiny receiving antenna and Powerharvester PCC110 RF-to-DC converter chip embedded in the stylus harvests RF sent over the air from Powercast's Ubiquity transmitter, converting it to DC to wirelessly recharge Nichicon's embedded SLB04255L040 battery. The battery then powers the flashlight LED at the end of the stylus, with RF technology recharging the battery when it's not in use.

"Wirelessly-powered, sustainable devices help solve the environmental problem of disposable batteries that litter landfills and release toxins, and the inconvenience and expense of battery replacement," said Charles Greene, PhD, COO and CTO of Powercast. "We are teaming with Nichicon, whose long-life rechargeable batteries can store the energy generated by Powercast Technology and repeatedly discharge it over and over as needed."

"This collaborative effort allows companies to develop environmentally-friendly, small consumer and IoT devices that eliminate disposable batteries," said Craig Anderson, President of Nichicon America. "Our vision is to make IoT and consumer device ecosystems more sustainable now and into the future."

About Powercast

Powercast Corporation is the one-stop-shop for all things wireless power, short to long range and microwatts to kilowatts, with the industry's broadest technology offering covered by over 300 patents worldwide. Since founding in 2003, Powercast has led the industry in RF wireless power innovations that meet FCC and other global standards, and recently added inductive/resonant solutions to its product portfolio after forging a partnership with Powermat. Powercast's technologies eliminate or reduce the need for wires and batteries, curtailing waste in our landfills. Our collaborative approach and expertise in all wireless aspects, from concept and design through prototyping and mass production, has resulted in many applications, extensive commercial success in both industrial and consumer applications, and over 20 million units shipped. https://www.powercastco.com

About Nichicon:

Nichicon Corporation, established in 1950, is a prominent Japanese company specializing in electrical components. Since then, Nichicon has grown into one of the world's leading capacitor manufacturers, renowned for its high-quality products and innovative technologies. The company's extensive product portfolio encompasses various types of capacitors, including aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, and electric double-layer capacitors. Recently, Nichicon introduced its first battery project, the new Nichicon SLB battery. One of Nichicon's main goals is to promote the SLB in IoT ecosystems as a new and innovative alternative to traditional power sources. www.nichiconbattery.com

Media Contact

Hank Gasbarro, Powercast, 1 (412) 455-5800, [email protected], https://www.powercastco.com

Anthony Roenna, Nichicon, 1 (847)843-5554, [email protected], https://nichiconbattery.com

SOURCE Powercast