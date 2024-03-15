Powercast Recognized as 2024 Best Place to Work by Business Intelligence

"At Powercast, we recognize that our employees are our greatest asset, and this recognition is a reflection of their hard work, dedication, and commitment to Powercast's shared values," said Charles Greene, Chief Operating & Technical Officer. Post this

"We are honored to receive the Best Place to Work award," said Charles Greene, Chief Operating & Technical Officer. "At Powercast, we recognize that our employees are our greatest asset, and this recognition is a reflection of their hard work, dedication, and commitment to Powercast's shared values. We strive to create a positive workplace culture and believe it is the foundation for success, and we are proud to provide our employees an environment where they are encouraged to grow, innovate, and thrive."

Greene continued, "One of the most important values at Powercast is the ability to offer our employees work-life balance and flexibility. We recognize the importance of supporting employees in both their professional and personal lives, and prioritize employee satisfaction and well-being. As Powercast celebrates this achievement, we remain committed to upholding our core values and providing a culture that recognizes and rewards outstanding contributions while we continue to build a team with an outstanding track record of success."

About Powercast

Powercast Corporation is the one-stop-shop for all things wireless power, short to long range and microwatts to kilowatts, with the industry's broadest technology offering covered by over 300 patents worldwide. Since founding in 2003, Powercast has led the industry in RF wireless power innovations that meet FCC and other global standards, and recently added inductive/resonant solutions to its product portfolio after forging a partnership with Powermat. Powercast's technologies eliminate or reduce the need for wires and batteries, curtailing waste in our landfills. Our collaborative approach and expertise in all wireless aspects, from concept and design through prototyping and mass production, has resulted in many applications, extensive commercial success in both industrial and consumer applications, and over 20 million units shipped. https://www.powercastco.com

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

