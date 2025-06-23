Powercast Redefines RFID, Wins Industry Innovation Award

"We are committed to delivering wireless power solutions that not only enable new use cases and efficiencies but also contribute to a more sustainable technology ecosystem." — Charles Greene, Chief Operating & Technical Officer at Powercast. Post this

Founded in 2003, Powercast has long been at the forefront of RF-based wireless power innovation. The company's award-winning technology harnesses radio waves to remotely power electronic devices at distances ranging from centimeters to tens of meters—eliminating the need for disposable batteries or wired connections. This approach not only enables smarter, more autonomous systems but also supports global sustainability efforts by reducing electronic waste.

The RFID Journal Award honors organizations that demonstrate outstanding innovation and effectiveness in the application of RFID and IoT technologies. Powercast's winning entry highlighted its RFID-enabled wireless power platform, which integrates seamlessly with passive and active RFID systems to energize sensors, display tags, and other edge devices in environments where conventional power sources are impractical or unsustainable.

"Being recognized by RFID Journal is a testimony to our team's relentless drive to solve real-world power challenges through scalable innovation," said Charles Greene, Chief Operating & Technical Officer at Powercast. "We are committed to delivering wireless power solutions that not only enable new use cases and efficiencies but also contribute to a more sustainable technology ecosystem."

Powercast's technology is now deployed across multiple industries, including:

Retail: Powering smart shelves, electronic shelf labels (ESLs), and inventory tracking systems to streamline operations and reduce manual labor.

Industrial Automation: Enabling maintenance-free sensor networks that monitor equipment, temperature, or flow in real time without requiring battery replacement.

Healthcare: Supporting sterile, compact, and wearable medical devices by removing wires and battery compartments.

Asset Tracking and Logistics: Energizing long-life RFID tags and location-aware IoT devices used in complex supply chains and warehouse operations.

A cornerstone of Powercast's innovation is its ability to deliver both low and moderate levels of power—suitable for sensors, wearables, and small electronics—over the air, using standard regulatory-compliant RF signals. Its PowerSpot® and Powercaster® transmitters, in combination with its PCC110 Powerharvester® chip, form the backbone of a wireless power infrastructure that can scale across buildings, factories, or smart homes.

Looking ahead, Powercast is expanding its technology to support emerging applications in smart agriculture, consumer electronics, and environmental monitoring—areas where reliable, maintenance-free power is critical.

"As more devices become connected, the demand for sustainable and autonomous power solutions is growing rapidly," said Greene. "At Powercast we are uniquely positioned to meet that demand, and this award further validates our vision for a wire-free future."

About Powercast Corporation

Powercast Corporation, founded in 2003 and based in Pittsburgh, PA, is the go-to resource for wireless charging solutions, ranging from short to long distances and from microwatts to kilowatts, with the industry's broadest technology portfolio backed by over 300 patents worldwide. We design, develop, and manufacture semiconductor chips as well as complete wirelessly powered products, enabling various levels of customer integration.

Powercast's solutions include RF power-over-distance charging, high-performance inductive charging systems, and low-power sensors with up to 25-year battery life. With flexible magnetic resonance systems, Powercast positions itself as the industry's most comprehensive source for wireless power technology. For more information, visit https://www.powercastco.com.

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

jotopr.com

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, [email protected], jotopr.com

SOURCE Powercast