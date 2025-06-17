Powercast's Battery-Free RFID Sensor Condition Monitoring System is Best of Sensors Finalist

Asset Vue wanted an affordable, maintenance-free monitoring system that didn't require hardwiring sensors or battery maintenance," said Charles Greene, Ph.D., COO/CTO Powercast. "They knew our technology did that, so they asked us to customize our RFID sensor tags to meet the needs of a data center. Post this

Customizations included: 1) halving the size of Powercast's existing RFID sensors to fit into server racks and facilitate airflow to keep equipment cool, and 2) redesigning the RF receiving antenna to avoid interference from the metal racks while still providing long range wireless power to the sensors. The system is currently in beta testing at Asset Vue's data center, and Powercast plans to roll it out to other data centers later this year.

"Asset Vue wanted an affordable, maintenance-free equipment monitoring system for its data center that didn't require sensors to be hardwired throughout the facility, or ongoing battery maintenance," said Charles Greene, Ph.D., COO and CTO of Powercast. "They knew our technology did that, so they asked us to customize our core RFID sensor tag monitoring system to meet the needs of a data center environment."

Greene continued, "Powercast's RFID sensor tags are passive, meaning they don't have a battery that will need to be changed. But unlike other passive tags that can only track items as they lack the power source to be able to measure conditions and write sensor data to memory, our tags can harvest RF energy from the standard RFID readers used in inventory management and logistics applications, and convert that RF to DC to power sensor measurements and communicate that data. We call this high-function passive RFID, which can enable maintenance-free conditioning monitoring not only for data centers, but also for many industries including health care, pharma and the food supply chain."

How Powercast's RFID Condition Monitoring Technology Works, Leveraging RFID Readers as its Power Source:

Because standard RAIN RFID readers emit an RF signal that's similar to that of Powercast's RF wireless power transmitters, these readers can substitute for the transmitters as a power source, eliminating the need/expense to hardwire sensors throughout a facility, or to ever change a battery.

Powercast's Powerharvester® PCC110 receiver chip embedded in the RFID sensor tags harvests RF energy sent over the air from any RFID reader within range, which can be up to 40 meters depending on the application. The Powerharvester chip converts the RF energy to usable DC to power the tags. A microcontroller and sensors receive power, measure conditions, and report that data back to the reader through a traditional RFID tag.

A single RFID reader can power many tags at once located over a large area as long as they're within range. Readers can be fixed infrastructure installed in the ceiling, or handheld readers used by employees.

Peel-back adhesive on the backs of the RFID sensor tags make them easy to install anywhere.

