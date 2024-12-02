Powercast's Wireless Power Named Finalist in Defense Innovation Challenge

We're excited to be chosen to present our technologies which eliminate wires, battery waste and the hassle/expense of battery maintenance," said Charles Greene, Ph.D., COO, CTO. "Our solutions are powering a more sustainable world, solving problems in government, defense and many other applications. Post this

Additionally, Powercast's technology can enable perpetually powered, remote sensor devices. An example is Powercast's Wireless Building Automation Sensor and Controller System which enables advanced HVAC environmental monitoring and wirelessly-controllable lighting for commercial buildings. Featuring Powercast's Lifetime Power® sensors that last 25 years, this solution costs 40% less to install than wired systems, and significantly cuts energy costs, battery maintenance, and e-waste.

"We are excited to be chosen to present our technologies which eliminate wires, battery e-waste and the hassle and expense of battery maintenance," said Charles Greene, Ph.D., COO and CTO of Powercast. "Our solutions are powering a cleaner, more sustainable world and solve problems across many industries, including government and defense applications."

Greene continued, "Our long-range, one-to-many RF charging technology is transforming wireless sensor networks (WSNs), converting previously-limited sensors and tags into lifetime devices that work in locations where battery replacement is impossible. RF power sources – including RF transmitters or the standard RFID readers already widely used in many industries – can provide efficient and reliable wireless power over the air, powering many devices up to 120 feet away, ensuring a continuous stream of real-time data to all connected devices."

For more powerful charging, Powercast's SmartInductive transfers up to a kilowatt of power to charge one product at a time at close range. "A hybrid inductive/resonance technology, SmartInductive is more forgiving than traditional inductive because the transmitter and receiver can tolerate misalignment and offset," explained Greene. "More flexibility in alignment easily enables completely autonomous charging of robots, drones, micro-mobility, medical and other high-power devices, reducing downtime and operational costs."

Denise Lee, Defense Innovation Challenge, said, "Our mission is to accelerate innovation for the nation. Powercast is a Finalist in our 2024 Defense TechConnect Innovation Challenge and we are delighted they can join us in Austin."

About Powercast

Powercast Corporation is the one-stop-shop for all things wireless power, short to long range and microwatts to kilowatts, with the industry's broadest technology offering covered by over 300 patents worldwide. Our mission is to revolutionize the way the world accesses and uses power by delivering innovative wireless solutions from power-over-distance RF charging to powerful contact-based inductive charging to Lifetime Power® 25-year battery life sensors that change communities and contribute to a brighter sustainable future for generations to come.

Powercast is leading the way in transforming the power landscape, creating a world where wireless power solutions are seamlessly integrated into our daily lives. We are at the forefront of sustainability, productivity, and convenience, envisioning a future where every device is charged wirelessly, every task is simplified, and every action leaves a smaller ecological footprint. https://www.powercastco.com

Media Contact

Nicole Strike, Powercast, 1 (412) 923-4779, [email protected], https://www.powercastco.com

SOURCE Powercast