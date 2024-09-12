PowerDMS by NEOGOV and Central Square Technologies Team Up to Enhance Capabilities of Public Safety Agencies

This new partnership between CentralSquare and PowerDMS by NEOGOV marks a pivotal moment in emergency response technology. Post this

"Engaging citizens with public safety software that keeps them informed and builds goodwill between a department and the community is the next frontier in policing," said Shane Evangelist, CEO of NEOGOV. "The partnership with CentralSquare takes this to the next level by providing deeper access to mission-critical data to help agencies streamline operations while enhancing citizen engagement and satisfaction."

By leveraging this combined technology, departments can streamline their internal processes and gain valuable insights into community needs. This leads to more proactive and community-focused policing strategies that ensure the safety and protection of the community and transform emergency response technology.

"This new partnership between CentralSquare and PowerDMS by NEOGOV marks a pivotal moment in emergency response technology," said Sarah McWhorter, Vice President of Product Management, Public Safety at CentralSquare. "We are thrilled to see how this integration will streamline workflows, improve community satisfaction, and ultimately contribute to a safer future for local communities around the country."

The companies will host a free webinar, "Optimizing CAD Data with PowerDMS and CentralSquare" on Sept. 24 to discuss what this partnership means for their customers and the industry at large. Register here.

PowerDMS by NEOGOV serves more than 5,500 law enforcement, fire, EMS and emergency communications customers with tools for managing, training, and supporting employees across their careers. A one-stop public safety workforce management platform, PowerDMS provides a 360-degree approach to the challenges facing law enforcement. To learn more, go to www.powerdms.com.

CentralSquare Technologies is the largest independent public sector software provider that powers all aspects of managing local government to build smarter and safer communities. Public sectors across North America use CentralSquare to enable efficiencies and a seamless end-to-end integrated experience by using innovative, cloud-based solutions and automation. CentralSquare's scalable technology helps state and local agencies thrive operationally, even during states of emergency in public safety when every second counts. Its intuitive enterprise software also includes user-friendly platforms to support public administration agencies with finance, asset, compliance, case management and much more to drive better public experiences.

