PowerDMS by NEOGOV Introduces a Professional Standards Suite to Empower Law Enforcement and Corrections Agencies

"We've built a suite of solutions that allow agencies to take back their invaluable time by reducing manual workflows and disparate systems, while gaining important insights from their own data," said Andy Hendrickson, director of law enforcement strategy at PowerDMS by NEOGOV.

The new PSS encompasses three fully integrated pieces of software - Action, IA and Vitals. Together, they provide efficiency, accountability, and invaluable data to inform decision making and strategic planning. All solutions are user-friendly, completely secure, and fully customizable to fit any agency's unique needs.

PowerAction is streamlined reporting software that helps document, manage, and review officers' on-duty actions like pursuits, use of force, equipment damage, and more. The system includes 15 pre-built template reports that can be used out of the box as standard forms or customized to fit an agency's unique needs.





PowerIA is secure case management software that helps agencies reliably manage internal affairs cases and complaints from start to finish. Investigators and supervisors can view case status, priority, and more in the user-friendly dashboard. The system prioritizes case security with easy permission management and detailed audit logs.





PowerVitals is wellness-forward early intervention software that equips supervisors to support officers earlier than traditional alerts. It tracks and measures weighted indicators - individually or in combination, calculates Pulse Scores for every officer to indicate stress exposure and burnout, and provides template assist plans for regular check-ins and healthy conversations.

"Professional standards divisions and IA divisions are often inundated with information that directly affects policy compliance, agency liability, and most importantly, the safety of our officers and communities," said Sergeant Benningfield, Lake Worth Police Department. "Most professional standards software today is antiquated and hard-to-use. To have a set of solutions from a trusted provider like PowerDMS by NEOGOV to help manage this information securely and intuitively is a game changer in terms of giving our team valuable time back and providing accountability to ensure compliance."

To learn more, visit the Professional Standards Suite announcement and tour page. Explore each product and how they work together by visiting www.powerdms.com.

PowerDMS by NEOGOV serves more than 5,500 law enforcement, fire, EMS and emergency communications customers with tools for managing, training, and supporting employees across their careers. A one-stop public safety workforce management platform, PowerDMS provides a 360-degree approach to the challenges facing law enforcement. To learn more, go to www.powerdms.com.

