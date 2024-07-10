PowerDMS by NEOGOV Introduces PowerRecall, an AI-Powered Policy Training Software that Reduces Risk and Liability for Public Safety Agencies

"Recall offers a simple tech-forward way to improve our employees' comprehension and retention of our policies and procedures. It is user-friendly, easy to create the right questions, and importantly, it will save me a ton of time in the continued training process." Post this

As policies are updated, administrators are regularly alerted of changes, and flashcards are moved to review status automatically. This ensures content is regularly updated for continuous improvement. Additionally, Recall's dashboards and analytics help agencies to better identify gaps in policies and training by tracking and reporting on employee retention.

Nisse Ramser, a PD Talent Acquisition, Development, and Management Administrator, is one of the first PowerDMS by NEOGOV customers to use Recall. "The current approach of signing for a policy and providing a quiz does not ensure employees fully understand, retain and recall policies in a field where it arguably matters most," said Rasmer. "Recall offers a simple tech-forward way to improve our employees' comprehension and retention of our policies and procedures. It is user-friendly, easy to create the right questions, and importantly, it will save me a ton of time in the continued training process."

"Public safety employees are on the front lines every day, taking care of the public and ensuring their safety. Mistakes can result in litigation in any field, but in public safety it can also cost someone their life," said Heath Hensley, Head of Product Innovation at NEOGOV. "We designed Recall to ensure employees understand and can recall mission-critical policies. This is vital for the protection of the public, employees, and the agency. Using Recall will ensure an agency's employees remember what to do in the moment when it matters most."

