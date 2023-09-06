Powerful Autobiography Provides Hope to Anyone With a Chronic Medical Condition

I wrote this book in obedience to God's directions to share my story and encourage others to keep it moving while living with chronic medical conditions. Over the years, I've met so many people with chronic illnesses…navigating the challenges of living with the daily symptoms of their conditions... Tweet this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Dr. Sullivan said, "I wrote this book in obedience to God's directions to share my story and encourage others to keep it moving while living with chronic medical conditions. Over the years, I've met so many people with chronic illnesses who are navigating the challenges of living with the daily symptoms of their conditions. I am living testament and I want others to know that when you focus on your hope for the future and God's plan for their lives and let God be their GPS to emerge victorious, live full and productive lives, and live in alignment with His plans, and keep it moving."

Dr. Charlotte Sullivan was born in San Antonio, Texas. She is the proud mother of one daughter, and proud grandmother of one grandson and one granddaughter. Dr. Sullivan is the oldest of four children. Her parents were devout Christians who were very protective of she and her siblings. Her maternal grandparents also played a significant role in their preparation to live full and successful lives. When Dr. Sullivan graduated from high school and licensed vocational school at the age of seventeen, her father told her she was the official role model for her siblings and if she succeeded in life, they too would succeed. She took his prophetic words very seriously throughout her adult life, and she is immensely proud of her two sisters and brother.

Dr. Sullivan holds a bachelor's degree in nursing from Baylor University, a master's degree in administration from Central Michigan University and a doctorate degree in Pastoral Counseling from Argosy University. She has certifications in Biblical and Purpose Life Coaching. She has coached too many people to count over the years. Dr. Sullivan served as a commissioned officer in the United States Air Force Nurse Corps as a mental health nurse. She is an ordained Pastor and the founder of Walk in It Ministries.

Dr. Sullivan has operated in her gifts of administration and leadership since the age of twelve and is no stranger to shepherding and leading others in both the body of Christ and the secular worlds. She has held executive and senior manager positions in Texas state agencies. In 2004, she became the first African American and the first female Deputy Inspector General for Compliance in the State of Texas at the HHSC's Office of Inspector General. After more than forty years of serving others in the professional arena, Dr. Sullivan retired in 2022. She is now focusing full-time on pastoring, teaching, life coaching, and working in her real estate investment business with her daughter and grandson.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Keep It Moving: Live in Alignment with God's Purpose and Plan for Your Life with a Chronic Medical Condition is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Charlotte Sullivan, Salem Author Services, (512) 909-4444, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press