Powerful Memoir "Garbage Bag Girl" by Celeste L. Edmunds, Co-Authored by New York Times Bestselling Author Richard Paul Evans, Offers Unforgettable Story of Hope

"My childhood was a difficult and often unbearable experience where evil manipulation almost broke my spirit. But there were also caring people along the way who stepped in to do what they could to protect and nurture me," said Edmunds. "As an adult, I look back at those moments and realize that they saved my life. My goal is to help as many children as possible in the child welfare system and help to ensure that they have the opportunities for success that I was not provided."

About the Book: "Garbage Bag Girl" is a gripping first-person account that delves into Celeste Edmunds' life, a young woman who, against all odds, found strength and resilience in the face of adversity. Raised by drug-addicted parents, Edmunds learned to protect her siblings in a harsh environment filled with threats from rapists and drug dealers. The state eventually intervened, separating the family, and Edmunds was adopted into a dysfunctional home where she faced mistreatment from a sadistic mother. Contemplating drastic measures, she ran away, seeking shelter wherever she could until a compassionate woman extended a helping hand, offering her a safe and nurturing environment filled with love, and teaching her that is never too late to find "home."

Endorsements: Renowned figures in literature and child welfare have praised "Garbage Bag Girl" for its raw honesty and impactful storytelling. #1 International Bestselling Author Dave Pelzer commends Edmunds for her resilience, noting her legendary service to those in need. Diane Moore, Former Director of Utah's Division of Child and Family Services, hails Edmunds as a profile in courage and resiliency, highlighting the importance of loving family connections for every child.

About the Celeste L. Edmunds:

Celeste L. Edmunds is Executive Director of The Christmas Box International, an organization that has provided more than 145,000 children a safe and nurturing environment as they begin to navigate the child welfare system. Celeste is a passionate advocate for children's welfare, dedicating her life to supporting those who have experienced hardship. "Garbage Bag Girl" reflects her commitment to using personal experiences to inspire hope and resilience in others.

About Richard Paul Evans:

Richard Paul Evans founder of The Christmas Box International and is a forty-six-time #1 New York Times Bestselling Author renowned for his impactful storytelling and inspirational works. His endorsement of "Garbage Bag Girl" underscores the significance of Celeste L. Edmunds' narrative.

