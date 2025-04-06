Powerful new features confirm VideoPress as the leader in media processing

"Our mission is to revolutionize post-production through intelligent automation," said Julia Jones, Founding Partner. "The new features in VideoPress demonstrate our commitment to saving time, reducing costs, and elevating content quality across all platforms." Post this

Key features of VideoPress include:

Automatic content event logging (Program Start/End, Ad Breaks, Slates, Bumpers, Production Cards, Bars and Tone)

AWS-powered processing, completing hundreds of jobs per hour

Advanced picture fidelity improvement techniques

Optimum ad break placement

Breakthrough Product Enhancements

Content Matching Library

A revolutionary feature that uses advanced machine learning to Identify bumpers, production cards and animated logos automatically and mark precise cue points for later removal or replacement.

Custom Edit Outputs

Create separate P2P, textless elements or promo file deliveries from a single source. Automated head and tail trim is a quick and efficient way to create custom distribution from a mezz file without requiring an intermediary transcode.

Media Insight tools

Accurate audio waveform timeline embedded with cue point milestone markers. Snapshot of media analysis information highlighting important elements such as ; sound fields, aspect ratio, channel layout. Detailed source analysis reporting, providing a comprehensive view into the exact specifications of your media assets, including cue points, frame rate, aspect ratio, ad breaks, resolution, and other detailed technical metadata.

Customized Post-Processing with DLS

Create bespoke scripts to support unique workflow requirements and provide unprecedented flexibility in content management.

Enhanced Reporting Capabilities

Batch job details include bulk download and comprehensive job reports with expanded metadata. Asset metadata reports detail technical metadata extraction for multiple assets.

Advanced Bars & Tone Detection

An adaptive learning process calibrated to handle diverse frequency variations and transmission feed complexities.

More about VideoPress:

VideoPress transforms video analysis and normalization for optimal quality media assets ready for digital distribution. It is part of a suite of products that automate the process of creating digital masters. VideoPress uses advanced content event detection and precise audio normalization to ensure consistent and high-quality outputs. The data generated is useful in analyzing large library assets. It is the fastest and most inexpensive way to ready media content for digital monetization.

About Bitpress

Bitpress has a singular mission: To revolutionize post production with automation tools that quickly and seamlessly transform content libraries into distribution-ready assets for any platform. Our automated workflows not only save significant time and money, but also elevate quality standards. Harnessing the power of intelligent automation, machine learning, and massive cloud scale, our cutting-edge workflows enable rapid and efficient monetization of content. Our clients use our tools to rapidly monetize their content by automating traditionally laborious processes. We understand the challenge and cost of manipulating media and have a history of innovation through automation for the largest and most respected post production and media companies in the world. We've authored many patents and engineered workflows for every major studio and the largest streaming service providers.

