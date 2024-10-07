Powerful Personal Memoir Presents a Journey From Trauma to Resilience, Healing and Surviving Through God

Xulon Press presents the author's personal memoir sharing her tumultuous journey from a painful past to a hopeful future as a way to provide much-needed Christian inspiration to readers.
CEDAR PARK, Texas, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Linda Jeanette Martinez wants to help others by transparently sharing her impactful personal story in Without Fault: A Journey From Childhood Trauma to Healing Through the Power of God and Forgiveness. ($13.49, paperback, 9798868504204; $5.99, e-book, 9798868504211).
Martinez shares an inspiring memoir no reader will soon forget—a story of resilience, love and the power of faith to reshape one's destiny. The author recounts her tumultuous journey overcoming the shadows of childhood molestation, a mother who prioritized men over her, teen pregnancy and domestic violence. After escaping the grasp of a killer ex, she embarked on a transformative quest for healing and redemption. Through her unwavering faith, she discovers her voice and purpose, ultimately finding true love with a partner who shares her passion for making a difference. Together, they established a ministry aimed at uplifting the homeless and serving their community, proving that even the deepest scars can pave the way for a life filled with purpose, compassion and abundance.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Martinez said, "Upon sharing my story, I received great feedback after numerous interviews on social media."
Linda Jeanette Martinez was born and raised in Yonkers, New York where she endured a traumatic childhood and became a teen mother. In 1993, she received Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior through Rev. David Wilkerson Ministries. Through the help of her Lord, she obtained her GED, went to nursing school and later went to bible institute for theology for two years. She began working with substance abuse as an intake coordinator and secretary for Way Out Church Ministries in the Bronx, where she later became an ordained minister for 25 years. Martinez is married to Pastor Amadis Martinez. Together they founded Sonrise Ministry that helps the homeless community. Today they reside in Austin, Texas and continue the work of the Lord through their ministry. In addition to currently working on a blogging channel, Martinez enjoys journaling every day and presenting a zoom weekly women's Bible study group. She also thrifts and restores furniture.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Without Fault: A Journey From Childhood Trauma to Healing Through the Power of God and Forgiveness. is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Linda Jeanette Martinez, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article