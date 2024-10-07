Powerful Personal Memoir Presents a Journey From Trauma to Resilience, Healing and Surviving Through God

"Upon sharing my story, I received great feedback after numerous interviews on social media." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Martinez said, "Upon sharing my story, I received great feedback after numerous interviews on social media."

Linda Jeanette Martinez was born and raised in Yonkers, New York where she endured a traumatic childhood and became a teen mother. In 1993, she received Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior through Rev. David Wilkerson Ministries. Through the help of her Lord, she obtained her GED, went to nursing school and later went to bible institute for theology for two years. She began working with substance abuse as an intake coordinator and secretary for Way Out Church Ministries in the Bronx, where she later became an ordained minister for 25 years. Martinez is married to Pastor Amadis Martinez. Together they founded Sonrise Ministry that helps the homeless community. Today they reside in Austin, Texas and continue the work of the Lord through their ministry. In addition to currently working on a blogging channel, Martinez enjoys journaling every day and presenting a zoom weekly women's Bible study group. She also thrifts and restores furniture.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Without Fault: A Journey From Childhood Trauma to Healing Through the Power of God and Forgiveness. is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

